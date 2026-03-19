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White House Faces Questions Over Donald Trump and J.D. Vance's Social Media Missteps

split photo of Donald Trump & J.D. Vance
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Donald Trump and J.D. Vance's deleted posts raised concerns on White House social media management.

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March 19 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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The White House is under scrutiny following two controversial social media posts from President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Both posts were deleted within days after sparking significant backlash.

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image of The White House faced criticism over posts by Donald Trump and J. D. Vance.
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The White House faced criticism over posts by Donald Trump and J. D. Vance.

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During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was directly questioned by Agence France-Presse correspondent Danny Kemp about whether the administration has a "social media problem." Kemp asked, “Does the White House have a social media problem at the moment? Do you have an auto-posting problem that’s leading to these mistakes?”

Leavitt responded with a firm “No.”

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image of The White House denied having a social media problem.
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The White House denied having a social media problem.

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The inquiry followed Trump’s post on Truth Social and Vance’s tweet on X, both of which were removed after inciting controversy. Kemp pressed for clarity on whether mistakes were occurring behind the scenes.

Leavitt addressed concerns over Vance’s tweet, stating, “As for the Armenian tweet that you’re referring to, I would just refer you back to the White House’s message that was issued on Armenian Remembrance Day, and there’s been no change of policy at this time.”

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Vance had previously tweeted about attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide memorial but later deleted it. The post included the term “Armenian genocide,” which did not align with the administration's messaging. An aide clarified that the tweet was “posted in error” by a staff member who was not traveling with Vance.

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image of Critics questioned the administration’s messaging control.
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Critics questioned the administration’s messaging control.

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Simultaneously, Trump faced backlash for a video shared on his Truth Social account that depicted the Obamas in an offensive manner. Senator Chuck Schumer condemned the post as “racist” and “vile,” urging Trump to delete the video and apologize. Leavitt described the post as an “Internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle,” dismissing the severity of the backlash.

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image of Officials said one post was shared by mistake.
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Officials said one post was shared by mistake.

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Despite the quick deletion of both posts, the controversy surrounding them raises questions about the White House’s control over its social media messaging. Critics are concerned about the implications of such incidents on the administration’s credibility.

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