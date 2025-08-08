White House Held Meeting About Epstein Crisis Despite J.D. Vance's Denial: Source

Article continues below advertisement

The rumored crisis meeting about how to handle the ongoing investigation of Jeffrey Epstein was officially held on Wednesday, August 6. Although it was scheduled to take place at Vice President J.D. Vance’s home in Washington, D.C., it was relocated to the White House. Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Vance are confirmed to have been in attendance. Before the briefing was moved to the White House, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche were expected to attend; however, it is not confirmed if they were included in the actual sit-down.

'It's Completely Fake News'

Source: mega J.D. Vance denied there would be a meeting held about the Epstein files.

During a press conference in the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Donald Trump and Vance denied there was a meeting scheduled to discuss Epstein. “I saw it reported today, and it’s completely fake news,” Vance claimed. “We’re not meeting to talk about the Epstein situation, and I think the reporter who reported it needs to get better sources.” Trump responded to reporters, “I don’t know; I could ask you that,” adding, “The whole thing is a hoax. It’s put out by the Democrats because we’ve had the most successful six months in the history of our country, and that’s just a way of trying to divert attention to something that’s total bull----.”

Trump Administration Expected to Release Audio Recording From Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: mega An audio recording from Ghislaine Maxwell's meeting with Todd Blanche could be released to the public.

In addition to assessing the next steps in how to address the Epstein files, Trump’s administration met to decide whether or not the audio recording and transcript from Blanche’s private meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell in July should be released to the public. The briefing was also presented as a good time for Bondi and Patel to come to an agreement on the Epstein case strategy after previously clashing over the controversial matter.

Pam Bondi Admits She Had Epstein Files 'on My Desk'

Source: mega Pam Bondi claimed she had possession of the Epstein files in February.

In February, Bondi unknowingly set fire to the Epstein case by telling John Roberts of America Reports that she had the Epstein files in her possession. “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” Bondi said at the time. “That’s been a directive by President Trump.” Five months later in July, the Justice Department and FBI contradicted Bondi’s statement by releasing a two-page document claiming no evidence of a reported “client list” ever existed.

Justice Department and FBI Deny 'Client List' Exists

Source: mega The Justice Department and FBI denied a 'client list' existed.