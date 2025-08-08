or
BREAKING NEWS
White House Held Meeting About Epstein Crisis Despite J.D. Vance's Denial: Source

photo of J.D. Vance, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

The White House held their crisis meeting about Jeffrey Epstein on August 6.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

The rumored crisis meeting about how to handle the ongoing investigation of Jeffrey Epstein was officially held on Wednesday, August 6. Although it was scheduled to take place at Vice President J.D. Vance’s home in Washington, D.C., it was relocated to the White House.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Vance are confirmed to have been in attendance. Before the briefing was moved to the White House, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche were expected to attend; however, it is not confirmed if they were included in the actual sit-down.

'It's Completely Fake News'

photo of J.D. Vance denied there would be a meeting held about the Epstein files
Source: mega

J.D. Vance denied there would be a meeting held about the Epstein files.

During a press conference in the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Donald Trump and Vance denied there was a meeting scheduled to discuss Epstein.

“I saw it reported today, and it’s completely fake news,” Vance claimed. “We’re not meeting to talk about the Epstein situation, and I think the reporter who reported it needs to get better sources.”

Trump responded to reporters, “I don’t know; I could ask you that,” adding, “The whole thing is a hoax. It’s put out by the Democrats because we’ve had the most successful six months in the history of our country, and that’s just a way of trying to divert attention to something that’s total bull----.”

Trump Administration Expected to Release Audio Recording From Ghislaine Maxwell

photo of An audio recording from Ghislaine Maxwell's meeting with Todd Blanche could be released to the public
Source: mega

An audio recording from Ghislaine Maxwell's meeting with Todd Blanche could be released to the public.

In addition to assessing the next steps in how to address the Epstein files, Trump’s administration met to decide whether or not the audio recording and transcript from Blanche’s private meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell in July should be released to the public.

The briefing was also presented as a good time for Bondi and Patel to come to an agreement on the Epstein case strategy after previously clashing over the controversial matter.

J.D. Vance

Pam Bondi Admits She Had Epstein Files 'on My Desk'

photo of Pam Bondi claimed she had possession of the Epstein files in February
Source: mega

Pam Bondi claimed she had possession of the Epstein files in February.

In February, Bondi unknowingly set fire to the Epstein case by telling John Roberts of America Reports that she had the Epstein files in her possession.

It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” Bondi said at the time. “That’s been a directive by President Trump.”

Five months later in July, the Justice Department and FBI contradicted Bondi’s statement by releasing a two-page document claiming no evidence of a reported “client list” ever existed.

Justice Department and FBI Deny 'Client List' Exists

photo of The Justice Department and FBI denied a 'client list' existed
Source: mega

The Justice Department and FBI denied a 'client list' existed.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” the memo says. “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Speculation of Trump being named in the alleged Epstein files has left his administration to strike fast with damage control. By releasing the audio recording of Blanche’s meeting with Epstein’s co-conspirator Maxwell, public outrage could likely diminish and clear Trump’s name.

