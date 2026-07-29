Donald Trump Fuels 2028 Speculation With Third-Term Jokes and AI Memes

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President Donald Trump is turning a constitutionally barred third term into a running bit. Days after telling the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that he intended to run again, Trump filled his Truth Social feed with AI-generated images that pushed the same “Trump 2028” dream. The posts included multiple depictions of him in a red “Trump 2028” hat, mock movie posters and a museum-style image of a sculpture showing him tossing the hat.

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL The president’s AI-generated posts promoted ‘Trump 2028’ online.

The official White House X account also posted a photo of Trump wearing the “Trump 2028” hat at the dinner and reposted one of his AI-generated memes.

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A WHCD Joke Becomes a Meme Cycle

Source: MEGA He fueled speculation about another presidential run after mentioning it during his WHCD speech.

Trump introduced the 2028 line during his July 24 WHCD speech, framing it as a favor to journalists. “You people have no idea how lucky you are. When I'm gone, you're all going to be broke,” Trump said. “That's why tonight, to show just how much I care about the press, and I want to save your ratings. I'm pleased to announce my intention to, and this is somewhat of a scoop, my intention to run for a fourth time as president of the United States,” he added. “I think I won three times. Now I'm going to do it again.” The remarks were delivered as a joke, but they revived a debate that has followed Trump for years: how seriously to take his repeated references to staying in power beyond constitutional limits.

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The Constitutional Reality

Source: MEGA Third-term comments continued to draw attention despite the constitutional limits.

The 22nd Amendment says, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt became the only president elected to four terms, it bars Trump from being elected president again under current constitutional rules. Trump’s supporters often treat his third-term comments as trolling aimed at critics and the media. But the frequency of the references has kept the idea in circulation, especially when Trump pairs the jokes with campaign-style imagery.

AI Posters Push the Fantasy Further

Source: MEGA The AI-generated memes kept third-term speculation alive.