White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Under Fire For Not Making Sense During Interview: 'A Complete Word Salad'

However, Jean-Pierre avoided the question at all costs and shifted the blame elsewhere.

"What we’re going to promise is that we’re going to do this,” she said. “We're going to move forward with a, with this kind of system, this immigration system, that has been gutted, really truly gutted, by the last administration."

"We're gonna move forward and do it in a humane way,” she continued. “We're gonna do it in a safe way. And we're going to do it in the way that moves us forward. And so what we have been seeing, what we have been dealing with, again, is trying to fix the damage that the last administration did. What we have done is we have opened the path to – we have opened the path to make sure that people have a way to get, to come through and to do it in a legal pathway."