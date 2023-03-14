OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Under Fire For Not Making Sense During Interview: 'A Complete Word Salad'

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 14 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre came under fire for not explaining things very well during a recent interview, where she was asked about President Joe Biden's current border policy.

While speaking with Chris Hayes, the host asked Jean-Pierre if Biden is considering “reintroducing the practice of family detention,” which would target families trying to illegally enter the U.S. at the border.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Jean-Pierre avoided the question at all costs and shifted the blame elsewhere.

"What we’re going to promise is that we’re going to do this,” she said. “We're going to move forward with a, with this kind of system, this immigration system, that has been gutted, really truly gutted, by the last administration."

"We're gonna move forward and do it in a humane way,” she continued. “We're gonna do it in a safe way. And we're going to do it in the way that moves us forward. And so what we have been seeing, what we have been dealing with, again, is trying to fix the damage that the last administration did. What we have done is we have opened the path to – we have opened the path to make sure that people have a way to get, to come through and to do it in a legal pathway."

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

After the interview aired on MSNBC, people were quick to criticize Jean-Pierre.

"I transcribed her answer and it's a complete word salad,” one person said, while another added, "Word salad. More words. Talking."

"Emptier words have never been spoken by anybody not named Kamala Harris,” another said, referring to how Harris also doesn't always make sense when speaking.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

As OK! previously reported, Jean-Pierre has messed up before.

In February, she mistakenly called Biden a different name while at a press conference.

“So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that — um, pardon me, President Biden!” she said as the crowd laughed and gasped at the blunder.

“Whoa! Ahem, that is news,” she said. “I know, I know. We’re going back, not forwards. We got to go forward.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.