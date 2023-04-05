White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Into Heated Clash With Reporter After Deflecting Questions About Donald Trump's Indictment

But Jean-Pierre insisted she heard his question and claimed January 6 "was a different moment."

"It was something that was incredibly devastating. People died on that day and were harmed. And it was just – it was just something that we saw visually that we reacted to, and many people were scared in that moment. And as the president was taking office as the next president of the United States, a president that ran on bringing the country together, on protecting our democracy. It was something that it was important to speak to at that moment," she stated.

She added, "When it comes to a criminal investigation like this that is ongoing, we are just not going to comment, we're not going to interfere, we're not going to politically interfere from here. And we've been consistent."