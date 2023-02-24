OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Barack Obama
OK LogoNEWS

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre MAJORLY Fumbles During Press Conference As She Refers To President Joe Biden As 'President Obama'

karine
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 24 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Whoops! White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a big mistake during the latest press conference on Thursday, February 23.

Article continues below advertisement

While talking, Jean-Pierre announced that President Joe Biden nominated Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank.

karine
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that — um, pardon me, President Biden!” she said as the crowd laughed and gasped at the blunder.

“Whoa! Ahem, that is news,” she said. “I know, I know. We’re going back, not forwards. We got to go forward.”

Biden, 80, has been known to slip-up while in the White House. From not pronouncing Kamala Harris' name name right to forgetting moniker's in general, people can't help but laugh at the politician.

However, during his State of the Union speech, he made it clear that knows what he's doing.

Article continues below advertisement
biden obama
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Barack Obama

"Anyone who doubts me, contact my office ... I'll give you a copy of the proposal," he shot back in his speech. "I enjoy conversion. So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right? Let's all agree — and we apparently are — let's stand up for seniors."

"We will not cut Social Security. We will not cut Medicare," Biden continued. "If anyone tries to cut Social Security — which apparently they're not going to do — and if anyone tries, and Medicare, I'll stop them. I'll veto it."

Article continues below advertisement

Still, trolls continue to come for Biden, who visited Ukraine this week. At an event in Poland, he was walking alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda when the president appeared to go off course, prompting people to make fun of the situation.

"Oh FFS! Biden can't even follow simple walking directions while inspecting the Guard of Honor in Warsaw, Poland. You're supposed to stay ON the red carpet dummy!!" one person wrote.

"Guys trying to teach Biden how he's supposed to walk on the red carpet and it's not working!" another quipped.

joebiden
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

A fourth person fumed, "What an embarrassment to our country, watching a dementia patient being paraded around like a toddler! The world thinks we're idiots!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.