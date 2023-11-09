'Worst Dumpster Fire of a Campaign in History': Former White House Staffer Urges Joe Biden and Donald Trump to Drop Out of 2024 Race

Rove also pointed out how Biden, 80, and Trump, 77, both have "enormous weaknesses," which is why he wants both men to drop out of the race altogether.

"Joe and Jill Biden are deluding themselves if they believe only he can defeat Mr. Trump. But the GOP leader could sink his own campaign with his constant trashing of his intra-party rivals and their supporters. Turned off, they could fail to turn out or even turn away from the GOP,” he stated.

"Neither party’s front-runner will be easily dislodged. But if no changes are made, Americans will get the worst dumpster fire of a campaign in history. It doesn’t have to be this way, and everyone but Messrs. Trump and Biden has good reason to try changing it. The party that picks a fresh face will likely win the White House," he added.