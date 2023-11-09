'Worst Dumpster Fire of a Campaign in History': Former White House Staffer Urges Joe Biden and Donald Trump to Drop Out of 2024 Race
Karl Rove, a former Bush White House official and current Fox News contributor, weighed in on what will happen if Donald Trump and President Joe Biden face off against one another in the 2024 election for the second time.
"Mr. Obama also had advantages Mr. Biden doesn’t. The public saw Mr. Obama as a strong leader — young, energetic, mentally sharp and a much better and more natural political talent than Mr. Biden. He prosecuted his argument that Mr. [Mitt] Romney was a heartless plutocrat from a position of strength. Mr. Biden is operating from a position of extreme weakness. It will be much harder for him to take Mr. Trump down," Rove said on Wednesday, November 8, in a Wall Street Journal op-ed about former President Barack Obama.
Rove also pointed out how Biden has been faring poorly in the polls. “Team Biden’s response was predictable and anemic. Campaign manager Julia Chavez Rodriguez emailed supporters to say polls a year before the election 'are not predictive' before asking for a $25 donation,” Rove wrote of how Biden’s reelection campaign reacted to the latest New York Times poll showing him losing to Trump in several states that he had previously won in the 2020 election.
“Apparently voters like what they see as the GOP’s values on the economy, defense, immigration, crime and the national debt. Democratic messaging mavens can try casting a fresh Republican as a January 6 insurrectionist, an election-denying fabulist, a demagogic white supremacist. But voters wouldn’t be responding so positively in polls if they thought 'Republican' was synonymous with all that nonsense,” Rove added.
Rove also pointed out how Biden, 80, and Trump, 77, both have "enormous weaknesses," which is why he wants both men to drop out of the race altogether.
"Joe and Jill Biden are deluding themselves if they believe only he can defeat Mr. Trump. But the GOP leader could sink his own campaign with his constant trashing of his intra-party rivals and their supporters. Turned off, they could fail to turn out or even turn away from the GOP,” he stated.
"Neither party’s front-runner will be easily dislodged. But if no changes are made, Americans will get the worst dumpster fire of a campaign in history. It doesn’t have to be this way, and everyone but Messrs. Trump and Biden has good reason to try changing it. The party that picks a fresh face will likely win the White House," he added.