Jimmy Kimmel Compares Donald Trump and Joe Biden to 'Mr. Burns and Mr. Magoo' Ahead of 2024 Election
Jimmy Kimmel decided to take a swipe at both of the frontrunners for the 2024 presidential election during his opening monologue on the Tuesday, November 7, installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The late-night host compared former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden to two elderly cartoon characters — one being an evil leader of a mega-corporation, "Mr. Burns" from The Simpsons, and the other being a bumbling blind old man, "Mr. Magoo."
“This isn’t a choice between some old codger and a young up-and-comer. This is a choice between Mr. Burns and Mr. Magoo,” he quipped to his audience.
“We are now less than a year away from a presidential election, and somebody’s got to do something, I don’t know if you saw this poll in the New York Times that scared that h--- out of everybody, but Trump is ahead of Biden in five of the six battleground states,” Kimmel continued. “Which is something I can barely wrap my head around. It’s like if after Return of the Jedi, the people in the galaxy were like, ‘You know this Princess Leia’s kind of a dud, why don’t we give The Emperor another shot?'"
“According to the poll, voters under 30 only favor Joe Biden over Trump by a single point. It’s that close," the host continued. "Young voters are said to be disenchanted with Biden’s positions on climate change and Palestinian rights. And so, they’re leaning towards a guy who believes in neither of those things at all."
“I guess the good news is, if there is any good news, we still have a long way to go. Maybe by next year, Biden will be younger? I don’t know,” Kimmel added.
Kimmel is referencing a recent New York Times/Sienna poll that found that Trump has secured leads in five out of six swing states.
The poll shows the ex-prez ahead in Georgia with a margin of 49 to 43, in Arizona with 49 to 44, in Michigan with 48 to 43, and in Pennsylvania with 48 to 44. In Nevada, Trump holds a stunning double-digit lead of 52 to 41.
While Biden currently has a slight lead in Wisconsin with 47 percent to Trump's 45, it demonstrates the precarious nature of his advantage.
The survey results are concerning for Biden, who still has a year to turn the situation around. Despite economic indicators suggesting positive growth, voter sentiment remains disapproving.
The election is still a year away, and a lot can happen to change the political landscape closer to the day people begin to cast their ballots.
Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges across four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. Several of the cases against him will take place before the election, and a conviction in any charge could significantly affect voters' opinions of the former president.