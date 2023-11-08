Jimmy Kimmel Compares Donald Trump and Joe Biden to 'Mr. Burns and Mr. Magoo' Ahead of 2024 Election

“This isn’t a choice between some old codger and a young up-and-comer. This is a choice between Mr. Burns and Mr. Magoo,” he quipped to his audience.

“We are now less than a year away from a presidential election, and somebody’s got to do something, I don’t know if you saw this poll in the New York Times that scared that h--- out of everybody, but Trump is ahead of Biden in five of the six battleground states,” Kimmel continued. “Which is something I can barely wrap my head around. It’s like if after Return of the Jedi, the people in the galaxy were like, ‘You know this Princess Leia’s kind of a dud, why don’t we give The Emperor another shot?'"