Donald Trump's Presidency 'Didn't Go Well,' Gavin Newsom Says as He Backs 'Seasoned Pro' Joe Biden
California Governor Gavin Newsom made it clear that he's voting for President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris come Election Day.
During an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Newsom 55, was asked if he's concerned over Biden's age.
“New CBS News poll shows only one-third of American voters think that Joe Biden will stay in office through a second term,” Bash said. “I know you are downplaying concerns about his age, but do you believe that voters don’t have any reason to be concerned that he would be 86 years old by the end of his second term?”
Newsom noted that voters "have every right to be concerned," but he “couldn’t imagine three years ago that this president could accomplish so much in such a short period of time” in the White House.
"If this political season is all about a celebrity, with all due respect, we had a celebrity for four years, it didn’t go well, and so I want a seasoned pro that knows how to get things done," he added, referring to former President Donald Trump. "I’m a little old fashioned, I want a guy who produces results, and the results are in. It’s been a master class. There’s simply no administration in my lifetime that’s been more effective producing more substantive results."
Newsom was also quick to praise his old pal Harris, who he's known since "before we were in politics."
When asked if she's the best person to be Biden's running mate in 2024, he said: “Of course she is. Biden-Harris administration, master class in terms of performance. Bipartisan deals on infrastructure, bipartisan deals on guns and debt ceiling, on the CHIPS and Science Act.”
“So, she is the best choice?” Bash asked, to which Newsom said, “I mean, by definition. If I think this administration in the last two and a half years has been one of the most outstanding administrations in the last few decades, and she’s a member of that administration, she gets to lay and claim credit to a lot of that success. The answer is: absolutely.”
As OK! previously reported, Harris' leadership skills have come under fire as of late — something columnist Joe Concha brought up during an appearance on Fox News.
"She was doing so poorly she had to drop out in 2019 before the vote was cast. This CBS YouGov poll that just came out shows most Democratic voters aren't juiced about Harris being Joe Biden's running mate again — just 30 percent of registered Democrat voters say they are enthusiastic about a Biden-Harris ticket," he said. "She has utterly failed the country, the U.S.-Mexico border, her speeches at times are awkward and incoherent as they come — it's all foam and no beer. Her favorability rating overall is 32 percent. Overall, she is polling around 40 percent to make her average not great at all for a vice president."
He added, "I don't know what else they can do with her. Maybe she can go down to the border if there are any colleges down there. The more people see Kamala Harris, the more they simply do not like her. She has an authenticity problem. We just talked about the speeches, and on job performance, she was given one major job, and she ignores that job now. We've seen millions upon millions of people come across the U.S.-Southern border. This is a national security crisis she is responsible for and yet she doesn't talk about that very much, does she?"