Donald Trump's Presidency 'Didn't Go Well,' Gavin Newsom Says as He Backs 'Seasoned Pro' Joe Biden

“New CBS News poll shows only one-third of American voters think that Joe Biden will stay in office through a second term,” Bash said. “I know you are downplaying concerns about his age, but do you believe that voters don’t have any reason to be concerned that he would be 86 years old by the end of his second term?”

Newsom noted that voters "have every right to be concerned," but he “couldn’t imagine three years ago that this president could accomplish so much in such a short period of time” in the White House.