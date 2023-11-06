OK Magazine
Barack Obama Is 'Making the Decisions' for Joe Biden, Ted Cruz Claims: President Is 'Clearly Not Up for It'

barack obama making the decisions joe biden ted cruz claims ppjpg
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 6 2023, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Ted Cruz believes President Joe Biden isn't actually running the country, but Barack Obama is the one telling him what to do.

barack obama making the decisions joe biden ted cruz claims
Source: mega

Ted Cruz thinks Barack Obama is helping Joe Biden.

"I think that's very serious. It's been my view for a long time that Barack Obama has been the person pulling the strings behind Joe Biden. Joe Biden is clearly not up to it. I think Obama is the one making the decisions and [David] Axelrod is Obama's right hand. And we've seen for the last six months, more and more warning signs that the Democrats are getting scared. Biden is not up to it. Even with his diminished capacity, they don't think he can do it. I sat on my podcast three months ago, ‘Verdict with Ted Cruz,'" the Senator said on FOX & Friends on Monday, November 6.

"I predicted that there was a very real chance the Democrats would jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama and that they'd do it at the convention next summer. I think the chances of that are rising every day," he continued.

barack obama making the decisions joe biden ted cruz claims
Source: mega

Joe Biden was Barack Obama's VP.

Ted's comments came after former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Biden, 80, should reconsider running for president ahead of the 2024 election.

"It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm. He's defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party--not 'bed-wetting,' but legitimate concern," David wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, November 5.

"The @POTUS is justly proud of his accomplishments. Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore," he continued. "Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?"

MORE ON:
Ted Cruz
donald trumpjpg
Source: mega

Donald Trump is also running for office again.

This is hardly the first time Ted made such an eerie prediction. As OK! previously reported, Ted has a feeling Michelle will end up running.

"I think the odds are very significant that next summer at the Democrat national convention that the Democrat party will jettison Joe Biden and will throw him off the ticket, and they will parachute in instead, Michelle Obama to be their candidate," he told Sean Hannity in September.

barack obama making the decisions joe biden ted cruz claimsjpg
Source: mega

Ted Cruz thinks Michelle Obama could run for president.

"I think they’re gonna look to Michelle Obama as the savior to come in," he continued. "And I think if that happens, that would be very, very dangerous. And every time I see a Democrat or one of their puppets in the press beginning to point out the problems with Joe Biden — every time that happens, the chances of that go up and up and up."

