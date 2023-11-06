Barack Obama Is 'Making the Decisions' for Joe Biden, Ted Cruz Claims: President Is 'Clearly Not Up for It'

"I think that's very serious. It's been my view for a long time that Barack Obama has been the person pulling the strings behind Joe Biden. Joe Biden is clearly not up to it. I think Obama is the one making the decisions and [David] Axelrod is Obama's right hand. And we've seen for the last six months, more and more warning signs that the Democrats are getting scared. Biden is not up to it. Even with his diminished capacity, they don't think he can do it. I sat on my podcast three months ago, ‘Verdict with Ted Cruz,'" the Senator said on FOX & Friends on Monday, November 6.

"I predicted that there was a very real chance the Democrats would jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama and that they'd do it at the convention next summer. I think the chances of that are rising every day," he continued.