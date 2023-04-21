'White Lotus' Star F. Murray Abraham Issues 'Sincere & Deeply Felt' Apology Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Allegations

"This is a sincere and deeply felt apology," the Scarface star began in a Thursday, April 20, statement. "Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me."

According to insiders close to production, two people came forward claiming Abraham was making sexually inappropriate comments, leading creator and star Rob McElhenney to dismiss the Amadeus actor from the project.