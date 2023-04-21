'White Lotus' Star F. Murray Abraham Issues 'Sincere & Deeply Felt' Apology Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Allegations
White Lotus star F. Murray Abraham is issuing an apology due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
After the 83-year-old actor was axed from Season 3 of Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, Abraham made his public statement on reports he acted inappropriately and was "told to keep away" from some of the actresses while on set.
"This is a sincere and deeply felt apology," the Scarface star began in a Thursday, April 20, statement. "Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me."
According to insiders close to production, two people came forward claiming Abraham was making sexually inappropriate comments, leading creator and star Rob McElhenney to dismiss the Amadeus actor from the project.
“We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly," Lionsgate, the show's production company, said in response to the situation. "As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions."
Abraham portrayed fantasy/sci-fi author C.W. Longbottom during the first two seasons of the series. Due to the scandal, the show's creators sent his beloved character off by having him be diagnosed with an incurable illness, prompting him to choose to drive off a cliff into the Grand Canyon while having his remains launched into space.
“It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season,” McElhenney said in a recent interview about his departure. “But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”
Entertainment Weekly obtained the statement from Abraham.
