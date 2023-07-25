The Hills' Whitney Port Receives Outpouring of Support From Fans After Addressing Drastic Weight Loss
Whitney Port is receiving an outpouring of love after getting vulnerable with her followers.
The Hills star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 24, to address speculation about her shrinking size and to let the world know she is totally focused on her health.
"I've gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin," Port wrote alongside a photo of herself with her son, Sonny, who turns 6 this week. "At first, it didn't bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like."
The former reality star admitted that it wasn't only the public who expressed concerns over her health but also her husband, Tim Rosenman. "Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it's not just something strangers are spewing," Port noted.
"I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it's not something I'm consciously thinking about! I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me," she continued before clarifying her difficulties with food.
"I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though,” Port wrote. “My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality.”
Fans could not help but applaud her for being so honest about her struggles. "Love Whitney. She has said on her podcast that she is trying to put on weight. She has also said she just doesn't like the texture of pasta. We love and embrace her no matter what. 💘," one social media user wrote below an Instagram post.
"I really like her. I hope she gets some professional help because she's beautiful but she looks unhealthy lately. I'm glad that she's actually open to hearing these concerns rather than just shutting down and denying there's an issue," another person chimed in, while a third person noted simply, "Love her ❤️."