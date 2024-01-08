Oprah Winfrey Wears Tight Dress to 2024 Golden Globes After Admitting to Using Weight-Loss Medication: Photos
Oprah Winfrey showed off her physique while at the 2024 Golden Globes, which aired on Sunday, January 7.
The 69-year-old TV star looked radiant as she wore a custom Louis Vuitton purple dress and matching shoes — a nod to The Color Purple, which she co-produced.
"It’s a purple kind of night at the @goldenglobes. Thank you for this one-of-a-kind dress @louisvuitton💜(📸: @saskialawaks)," she captioned a gorgeous photo of herself via Instagram.
The actress was seen mingling with other A-listers, including William Dafoe and Margot Robbie.
As OK! previously reported, Winfrey recently admitted she has been using weight-loss medication to help her slim down.
"I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so d--- hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me," she told People, adding that she took the meds before Thanksgiving "because I knew I was going to have two solid weeks of eating, and "instead of gaining eight pounds like I did last year, I gained half a pound . . . It quiets the food noise."
"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she said without naming the specific drug she's on. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
These days, Winfrey has a routine down. "I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way," she shared, adding that she was recommending the medicine "long before I was on it myself."