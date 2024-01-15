OK Magazine
'It Makes Me Feel Bad': Rebel Wilson Reveals She's Gained 30 Pounds After Drastic Weight Loss

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 15 2024, Updated 1:12 p.m. ET

Rebel Wilson got vulnerable with the world about her weight-loss journey.

The Pitch Perfect alum, 43, took to Instagram on Monday, January 15, to give an update about her health and the complex emotions that have come along with it.

Source: @rebelwilson/instagram

Rebel Wilson got honest about her weight-loss journey.

"Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I've gained 14 kg's (30 pounds)!" Wilson penned alongside a clip of herself hanging out in a hot tub while on a boat, rocking a black T-shirt and dark sunglasses.

"It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn't…but it does. I'm really proud of the work I've been doing on new movies and my memoir, it's just been a LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?" she asked her followers.

Source: @rebelwilson/instagram

Rebel Wilson revealed she gained 30 pounds.

People in the comments section expressed their support for the funny lady, as one person wrote, "Losing weight is the easy bit… keeping it off is the biggest battle 🩷."

"Gorgeous at any size. Be kind to yourself!" a second social media user penned below the post.

Source: mega

Rebel Wilson got support from her followers on social media.

MORE ON:
Rebel Wilson

Wilson has been open about her drastic weight loss and its effects on her career. "I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, 'OK, I'm going to do this year of health, I feel like I'm really going to physically transform and change my life,'" she explained in a 2021 interview.

"And they were like, 'Why? Why would you want to do that?' Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person," Wilson recalled of her team advising her against bettering herself.

Source: mega

Rebel Wilson previously opened up about the effects of her weight loss on her career.

However, the Bridesmaids star fought hard to look out for herself. "I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing was not healthy," Wilson explained. "I think it was dealing with not being a natural performer and having to perform every day. And that pressure and internal stress to be able to perform like that."

Source: OK!

"To me, the women I think are most beautiful are those who step into their own power," she noted about her main objective in shedding the pounds. "In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight."

