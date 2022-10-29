Everything To Know About Gisele Bündchen's Family

Following years of success in the industry, during which time she was credited for the boost in the popularity in modeling in Brazil, Gisele met Tom in 2006 on a blind date. The couple quickly sparked a romance and tied the knot in 2009. Their son, Benjamin, was born the same year that they said "I do," and they welcomed their daughter, Vivian, in 2012.

However, after 13 years of marriage, the couple called it quits.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always," Gisele wrote in her Friday, October 28, Instagram update.