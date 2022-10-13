Gisele Bündchen's Pals 'Upset' At Tom Brady For 'Going Back On His Word & Coming Out Of Retirement,' Source Divulges

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source said. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

Even though the pair have both hired divorce lawyers, their inner circle wouldn't be surprised if they got back together.

“This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return,” the insider added.