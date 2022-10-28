Gisele Bündchen 'Has Been Working With Her Healer To Stay In A Place Of Peace' After Marriage To Tom Brady Crumbles, Insider Reveals

After Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced they were officially getting a divorce, it seems like the model is trying to keep busy during this difficult time.

"She needed to put her and her kids first," a source revealed. "Tom is a great father, but after years of sacrifice and basically being a single parent while Tom was playing football, Gisele had enough."

"Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending," the source added. "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."