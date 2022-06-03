Counting On: Who Are Josh & Anna Duggar's Seven Children?
Too many Duggars to count! Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, met in 2006. Two years later, the Counting On alum popped the question and the lovebirds were married in September 2008.
Just over a year after saying "I do", Josh and Anna welcomed their first child into the world. But who are their seven children and why do their names all start with an "M"?
The couple reportedly discussed using an "M" theme in their children's names to honor Josh's mother very early on in their marriage. This also goes hand-in-hand with Jim Bob and Michelle's "J" theme.
The reality tv personality's first baby, Mackynzie, now 12-years-old, was born on October 8, 2009. Her natural home-birth was filmed by TLC. Michael James, 10, joined the family less than two years later on June, 15, 2011. Marcus Anthony, 8, became the couple's second June baby when he was born on June 2, 2013.
KAELEIGH TULL SLAMS EX JOSH DUGGAR AFTER HE'S SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS IN PRISON: 'THOSE KIDS DON'T DESERVE THAT KIND OF FATHER'
The Duggar family was left shaken when information on previous child molestation claims against Josh went public in May 2015. Meredith Grace, 6, was born on July 16, only a few months after the news hit headlines everywhere. Possibly the Duggar child with the most scandals surrounding her time of birth — other than their youngest — in August 2015, Josh's name was found on a leaked list of users for the the famous affair-themed dating website Ashley Madison.
Meredith is also rumored to be named after famed television host Meredith Vieira, who once joked the parents should name one of their kids after her.
FAMILY FRIEND CLAIMS ANNA DUGGAR LET KIDS VISIT WITH JOSH DUGGAR AFTER HIS APRIL 2021 ARREST Their fifth child, Mason Garrett, 4, was born on September 12, 2017. He was followed by Maryella Hope, 2, who was born the day before Thanksgiving on November 27, 2019.
Josh and Anna's seventh and last child — so far — is little Madyson Lily, who is just over 7-months-old. Anna announced she was pregnant on April 23, 2021, six days before her husband would be arrested by law enforcement at his car dealership on charges of possession of child pornography.
Madyson was born on October 23, 2021, days before his trial was scheduled to begin.