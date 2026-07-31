Who Are Kristin Cavallari's Kids? Everything to Know About Camden, Jaxon and Saylor

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As the kids grow up, the Uncommon James founder revealed she aims to instill financial responsibility in them by arranging simpler and mor modest vacations. "Something as small as they fly coach, I'm flying first class," she said on the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast. "That was important to me when they became old enough that they could. It's not [difficult to do] when they're older. I'm like, 'Bye guys, have fun back there.'" The reality TV star continued, "My kids don't just get whatever they want. And if they want something, they have to work for it." Scroll down to learn more about Cavallari's three children.

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Camden Jack Cutler

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are co-parenting their kids.

The ex-couple welcomed their first child, Camden Jack Cutler, on August 8, 2012. The Very Cavallari star announced the arrival of their firstborn son on Twitter, now X, writing, "We are thrilled to welcome Camden Jack Cutler into the world. He was born this morning weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. Everyone is doing great!" Kristin shared a rare glimpse of Camden in a March 2025 video from their mother-son date night, saying, "OK, we're trying Hattie B's for the first time. Never had it after all these years." In a 2023 interview with OK! while at the Chase Ink Business Premiere event, the fashion designer revealed her oldest "would love to be a YouTube star" — but she clarified, "That's not happening." "He's a little too young for that right now," she explained. "For the most part, they're still just young being kids." She also said of her kids, "They're not quite in the 'Mom, get away from me' phase, which makes me really happy, but I know that's coming. I think I have one more year with my oldest. I have a girlfriend who was like, 'When they hit sixth grade, forget it. They're gone.' So, my oldest is going into fifth. We're in such a fun phase right now. I love it so much, and my kids are really good kids. I know every mom says that, but my kids really are, and they are fun to be around. They all have such fun personalities, and I would rather hang out with them than anyone else. They're my favorite people."

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Jaxon Wyatt Cutler

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Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were married for seven years.

Kristin and Jay's second son, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, was born on May 7, 2014. She told People before giving birth to Jaxon, "The second time around, you know exactly what to expect and we're just ready. This one, I'm like, 'Let's get him out here, I want to see him, I just want to hold him and see what he looks like.' I'm just really excited more than anything." In an Instagram Story shared in June 2022, Kristin said she was "getting dating advice" from Jaxon and Camden. "Jaxon just said I need to date somebody older," she said. When she asked him why, Jaxon responded, "Young people are crazy." On the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast, Kristin revealed her sons started their own small businesses to make an income. "A good example is last summer, both of my boys created their own little businesses," she said, adding one son began washing neighbors' windows, while the other took on cleaning trash bins.

Saylor James Cutler

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their split in 2020.