Mom Duty! Kristin Cavallari Spends Time With Her Kids After Leaving Them for Mexico Vacation With Younger Boyfriend
Kristin Cavallari is catching up with her kiddos!
The mom-of-three — who shares Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler — shared a glimpse inside her trip to Los Angeles with her children as she soaks up special time with them during their spring break from school.
"Spring Break fit check," The Hills star captioned a snap shared to her Instagram Story of Cavallari posing in the mirror with Camden, whose face she kept covered with an emoji.
In a second shot, Cavallari captured an aesthetic photo of stunning California palm trees swaying in the wind in front of a strip of stores, while another picture showcased Saylor playing around with the Laguna Beach star's friend Char Riley's little girl Elle.
As the final image in her Instagram Story spree, Cavallari — who typically — snapped a selfie alongside the caption, "new glasses who dis," while sporting her pair of fresh shades.
The MTV alum's family trip to Southern California comes after she publicly debuted her new relationship with 24-year-old Mark Estes last month.
"He makes me happy 🤍," the blonde bombshell captioned a photo of her and the TikTok star — best known for his Montana Boyz friend group's viral videos.
After hard-launching her budding romance, the 37-year-old faced loads of backlash for dating someone 13 years younger.
Cavallari remained unfazed by the haters, however, as she defended dating her younger boyfriend during a recent episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, as OK! previously reported.
"I really think age is just a number," the reality star expressed during the Tuesday, March 12, episode, insisting: "It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age."
While she admitted "the age thing was a hang-up" at first, the mom-of-three declared, "now, I don’t give a f--- and I’m all in with this guy and I don’t actually care what anybody thinks."
"Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen. I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that," Cavallari informed listeners, however, she felt it was important to note Estes "is not a typical 24-year-old."
As for how Cavallari's kids reacted to her dating the young and handsome TikToker, the Uncommon James founder said he's already met and gets along with them great.