James Van Der Beek is saying goodbye to Tinseltown as he and his family are heading to Texas to start a new chapter of their lives.

“Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house,” the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 30. “Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!”

The 43-year-old’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, explained why the family decided to move on an episode of “The Make Down” podcast in August.

“I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” the 38-year-old said at the time. “And L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I’m going to go through a process to leave.” While she noted she “birthed three kids” in her Los Angeles family home, she felt it was time to “get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

Kimberly — who shares daughters Olivia, 10, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, Gwendolyn, 2, and son Joshua, 8, with James — documented her children’s final moments in their childhood home, from hugging their favorite tree to accepting farewell treats from their former neighbors.

“Today we left our home in Beverly Hills to embark on a new adventure in Texas. As we began our 10 day road trip we decided to adopt two new rescue pups from @wagmorpets to bring along and bond on this journey. Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able,” Kimberly captioned the post on Thursday, October 1. “Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now. Rocky and Skye bonded with them right away…!!!”

In the social media post, the excited mama showed snaps of her kids and husband cuddling up with their new furry friends during their road trip. She said the family will “document this trip in hopes that it can bring a smile to your face during such an uncertain time in the world,” adding, “with love from our family to yours, thank you for your support on this journey. Los Angeles. ‘Twas a good run.”

