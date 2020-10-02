trending in COUPLES

James Van Der Beek is saying goodbye to Tinseltown as he and his family are heading to Texas to start a new chapter of their lives.

“Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house,” the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 30. “Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!”

The 43-year-old’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, explained why the family decided to move on an episode of “The Make Down” podcast in August.

“I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” the 38-year-old said at the time. “And L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I’m going to go through a process to leave.” While she noted she “birthed three kids” in her Los Angeles family home, she felt it was time to “get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

Kimberly — who shares daughters Olivia, 10, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, Gwendolyn, 2, and son Joshua, 8, with James — documented her children’s final moments in their childhood home, from hugging their favorite tree to accepting farewell treats from their former neighbors.

“Today we left our home in Beverly Hills to embark on a new adventure in Texas. As we began our 10 day road trip we decided to adopt two new rescue pups from @wagmorpets to bring along and bond on this journey. Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able,” Kimberly captioned the post on Thursday, October 1.  “Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now. Rocky and Skye bonded with them right away…!!!”

In the social media post, the excited mama showed snaps of her kids and husband cuddling up with their new furry friends during their road trip. She said the family will “document this trip in hopes that it can bring a smile to your face during such an uncertain time in the world,” adding, “with love from our family to yours, thank you for your support on this journey. Los Angeles. ‘Twas a good run.”

The actor shared similar snaps of himself and his kids with their four dogs. “10-day road trip. 5 kids. 2 dogs. Plus 2 baby rescue puppies we adopted on day one,” James quipped on Thursday. “Because, unless your good friends try to talk you out of at least some part of your vacation … it’s not an adventure.”

The Varsity Blues star and Kimberly tied the knot in August 2010 in Israel. While marking their tenth anniversary over the summer, James couldn’t help but gush over his his loving wife. The happy couple previously suffered a heartbreaking tragedy after Kimberly had a miscarriage last year.

During the semifinals of Dancing With the Stars in November 2019the contestant revealed that the lovebirds lost their baby. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond,” he said.

He tearfully continued: “You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human.”

Luckily, the duo appears stronger than ever as they embark on the next chapter of their lives with their five adorable children.

