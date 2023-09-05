Jamie Foxx All Smiles as He Holds Hands With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp in Cabo After Terrifying Health Scare
Jamie Foxx's health and love life seem to be on the up and up!
Over the holiday weekend, the Annie actor, 55, was spotted looking happier than ever as he held hands with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, during a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — months after his terrifying health scare was revealed.
In the photos, Foxx — dressed in a black graphic sweatsuit set and a wide-brimmed hat — and his most recent flame — who wore a coordinating casual look — clutched each other's hands as they made their way into an SUV once their plane had landed in the tropical locale. The pair were later seen enjoying the beach together as they began their getaway.
Although it's not precisely known when the pair began their relationship, the Day Shift star and Huckstepp were first seen looking loved-up in Cannes in May 2022.
The couple's joyful vacation comes as Foxx has slowly returned to public life after being hospitalized for a serious mystery ailment in April. As OK! previously reported, the hunky star's eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed to the world — in a since-deleted Instagram post — that her dad was on the mend after falling ill.
"We wanted to share that, my father … experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old explained. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
Last month, Foxx updated his fans about his healing journey and how grateful he was to be alive. "You're lookin at a man who is thankful," he shared to social media on Wednesday, August 16. "Finally startin to feel like myself. It's been an unexpected dark journey. But I can see the light."
"I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers. U just don’t know how much it meant ... and if you didn’t know … GOD IS GOOD … all day every day," he concluded the post.
