Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp Break Up After 1.5 Years Together: Source

Jamie Foxx reportedly started dating Alyce Huckstepp in August 2023.

Jan. 23 2025, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp have reportedly called it quits.

While several sources confirmed their split to a news outlet, little is known about the circumstances behind their decision to part ways after spending roughly a year and a half together.

Foxx and Huckstepp first sparked rumors of romance when they were spotted on an intimate dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., in August 2023. However, other than a few outings, they kept their relationship almost entirely out of the public eye.

The former lovebirds were photographed in Los Angeles in September 2023, and the following month, they were seen taking a romantic walk on the beach together while vacationing in Cabo, Mexico. That December, they were spotted walking their three dogs together around Foxx's property.

She was also reportedly with him on set while he filmed a BetMGM commercial last year.

"They seemed cozy," the insider dished at the time. "[Jamie] had people around but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors.”

A separate source claimed Huckstepp was a "great" presence while Foxx battled a near-fatal brain bleed which led to a stroke.

Although it is unclear when Foxx and Huckstepp officially broke up, during his Netflix special that premiered in December 2024, the Django Unchained star joked he'd been "cured" of wanting to date white women.

"I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls," he sang while playing the piano. "No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big t------, no a--. No more white girls I gotta let ’em know!"

He then quipped, "No more white girls — in public."

The Ray actor opened up on his views on relationships and fatherhood in his memoir Act Like You Got Some Sense.

"Because I've had two children without being married to their mothers, the subject of marriage has hovered over my head in one way or another for years," he wrote in the 2021 tell-all, referring to his daughters Corinne and Anelise.

"I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me," he continued. "I've had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere."

People reported Foxx and Huckstepp separated.

