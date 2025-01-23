Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp Break Up After 1.5 Years Together: Source

Foxx and Huckstepp first sparked rumors of romance when they were spotted on an intimate dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., in August 2023. However, other than a few outings, they kept their relationship almost entirely out of the public eye.

The former lovebirds were photographed in Los Angeles in September 2023, and the following month, they were seen taking a romantic walk on the beach together while vacationing in Cabo, Mexico. That December, they were spotted walking their three dogs together around Foxx's property.