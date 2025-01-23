Who Is Mariano Rivera? 7 Things to Know About the Retired Baseball Player Amid His Lawsuit
All About Mariano Rivera's Personal Life
Born on November 29, 1969, Panamanian-American retired baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera grew up in a fishing village in Panama, where he and his friends used to play baseball. Instead of the usual equipment, he and his pals got tree branches as their bats and milk cartons as their gloves.
Rivera helped his father, a fisherman, at work after he finished high school. After a near-fatal boat accident, he decided to pursue a career as a professional baseball player and was officially signed on with the New York Yankees in 1990.
Mariano Rivera Is Considered One of the Best Relief Pitchers in History
Following his time in the minor leagues in the early 1990s, Rivera entered the majors in 1995 and continuously expanded his empire with the team for nearly two decades.
His career highlights include a World Series MVP award in 1999, an ALSCS MVP recognition in 2003, an All-Star Game MVP award in 2013 and Relief Man Awards in 2009, 2005, 2004, 2001 and 1999.
Mariano Rivera Retired in 2013
During a news conference at the Yankees complex in 2013, Rivera shocked fans when he announced his retirement.
"The last game I hope will be throwing the last pitch in the World Series," he said. "Winning the World Series, that would be my ambition."
He added, "To me, there's no sadness. I would say (there's) joy, because thank God I was able to play the game of baseball for so many years."
Before retiring, Rivera helped the Yankees to score five World Series titles. He also set a record for the most games saved during the regular season with 652 saves.
Mariano Rivera Made History
In 2019, Rivera made history when he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and became the first player to be unanimously voted in.
"Every batter knew what was coming when they faced Mariano Rivera, so it was hardly necessary for the New York Yankees' catchers to conceal their signs," the organization said on its website. "They knew it was coming, perhaps the best cut fastball ever delivered by a big leaguer. And they still couldn't hit it."
Donald Trump Awarded Him During His First Presidency
During Donald Trump's first presidency, the president bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Rivera for making "extraordinary contributions to American sports, culture and society."
"He is the most dominant relief pitcher in the history of baseball," Trump said. "And more than that, he has lived the American dream and shines as an example of American greatness for all to see."
Mariano Rivera and His Wife Founded a Church in 2009
Years prior to his retirement, Mariano and his wife, Clara Rivera, founded Refuge of Hope in their home in 2009.
According to its website, the church started when "a small group of individuals would meet for a time of prayer and sharing on a regular basis. This group quickly experienced growth as the needs of the attendees were being met. They felt the need to organize a local church that would not only present the message of salvation to its attendees, but also provide programs that would meet the needs of the less fortunate in the community.
Clara currently serves as the Senior Pastor of Refuge of Hope Church.
Mariano Rivera and His Wife Have Been Named Defendants in a New Lawsuit
In a new lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court on January 16, Mariano and Clara have been accused of covering up child sexual abuse of a young girl, identified as Jane Doe in the complaint.
Jane Doe, a former member of the Refuge of Hope Church, claims she was sexually abused by an older woman referred to as — "MG" — during a 2018 summer internship program at the Ignite Life Center in Gainesville, Fla. The retired baseball pro reportedly paid Jane Doe's expenses so she could join the event.
The document says the victim's mother informed Clara of what happened and that the pastor promised to investigate. However, Clara and Mariano allegedly covered it up.
"Rather than take sufficient action to end the sexual abuse of Jane Doe, the Riveras each separately isolated and intimidated Jane Doe to remain silent about her abuse by MG to avoid causing trouble for Refuge of Hope and the Ignite Life Summer Internship," the complaint reads.
The suit adds MG abused the victim again at a summer 2019 BBQ at Mariano and Clara's Brook View home.
The complaint also alleges that Ruben Tavarez Jr., the son of the Refuge of Hope associate pastor Ruben Tavarez Sr., sexually abused her in August 2021.
"[Mariano and Clara Rivera] falsely promoted their activities and premises as being safe, moral, and otherwise free of a risk of harm when it knew or should have known otherwise," the legal filing continues.
Adam Horowitz of Horowitz Law, one of the victim's lawyers, said in a statement to The New York Post, "Our lawsuit alleges that Mariano and Clara Rivera had a duty to protect our client and missed the opportunity to save her from the harms of sexual abuse."
Jane Doe is seeking a jury trial, according to reports.