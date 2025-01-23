Who Is Mariano Rivera? 7 Things to Know About the Retired Baseball Player Amid His Lawsuit

During a news conference at the Yankees complex in 2013, Rivera shocked fans when he announced his retirement.

"The last game I hope will be throwing the last pitch in the World Series," he said. "Winning the World Series, that would be my ambition."

He added, "To me, there's no sadness. I would say (there's) joy, because thank God I was able to play the game of baseball for so many years."

Before retiring, Rivera helped the Yankees to score five World Series titles. He also set a record for the most games saved during the regular season with 652 saves.