Derek Jeter Says He Could 'Care Less' If Any of His 4 Kids Play Baseball: 'I'm Not the Type That Would Push Them'
Despite being one of the best baseball players ever, Derek Jeter doesn't mind if his children don't pursue the sport.
“I could care less if they play baseball. I really could,” the athlete, 50, exclusively told OK! while at The Derek Jeter Invitational golf tournament benefitting Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation, which was held at Baha Mar in The Bahamas on September 20 and 21.
However, the American former professional baseball shortstop, who is married to Hannah Davis, is pushing his children — Bella Raine, 7, Story Grey, 5, River Rose, 2, and 17-month old Kaius Green — to get into athletics. “I think there’s a lot of lessons you can learn playing sports — teamwork, setting goals, work ethic,” he said. “But I’m not the type that would push them in any particular direction. Whatever they’re passionate about.”
“Having sisters that close in age, they battle, but they also look out of for each other,” Jeter explained of the girls' dynamic. “Like they can argue with each other, but no one else can mess with their sister.”
With four young kids, the pair have their hands full. “It’s all about our kids, which is good — I’m not complaining about it. You get up, you get them dressed, you take them to school, you have one drop-off, then we go pick up our third in order, take them to school, come back, and our son takes a nap, so wake him up, and then it’s right to pick-ups. It’s non-stop. But I like that," he revealed.
Despite the five-time World Series champ claiming to be the stricter parent, his kids still find him to be a cool dad. “Of course — right now they do!” he quipped.
When not in dad mode, Jeter has his own schedule jam-packed with commitments; one of the biggest is his Turn 2 Foundation, which he established during his rookie year with the New York Yankees in 1996.
Since its launch, Turn 2 has worked to help young people turn away from drugs and alcohol and “Turn 2” healthy lifestyles by creating and supporting initiatives that promote leadership development, academic achievement, positive behavior and social change.
This year, for the third time in a row, the non-profit hosted its annual invitational golf tournament in Baha Mar, a Bahamas luxury resort destination. Attendees teed off on Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, for a two-day celebrity-amateur style golf tournament at the resort’s Jack Nicklaus signature design Royal Blue Golf Course, followed by a celebrity shoot out. Guests also attended a welcome party, and the weekend concluded with a Gala at The Grand Hyatt Convention Center. The Gala was emceed by Angie Martinez, featured a star-studded red carpet and musical performance by rapper and artist Flo Rida.
“Let’s be honest, in order for the foundation to be successful, we have to raise money, year in and year out and this golf tournament is one of our biggest money makers,” said Jeter. “But it’s fun! We have a lot of the same people who come and donate and support each year, so it makes you think that they believe in what we’re doing — and we hope that that continues.”
This year, the celebrities in attendance at the Derek Jeter Invitational included Anthony Anderson, Kevin Connolly, Johnny Damon, Kevin Dillon, D-Nice, Jerry Ferrara, Cliff Floyd, Dexter Fowler, Natalie Gulbis, Andruw Jones, Nancy Lieberman, Kenny Lofton, Tino Martinez, Fred McGriff, Charles Oakley, Jorge Posada, Ahmad Rashad, David Ross, CC Sabathia, Ramon Sessions, Paige Spiranac, Tanyon Sturtze, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Nick Swisher, Chris Tucker, Deron Williams and Melba Wilson.
“I feel like, especially the celebrities, and the sponsors love coming to Baha Mar — it’s a gorgeous property, and there’s so much to do,” said Sharlee Jeter, Derek’s sister and president of the Turn 2 Foundation. “The golf course is so close and it’s beautiful. The golfers can bring their spouses or their families and have stuff for them to do during the day, too, so it’s just an amazing thing. And the people here at Baha Mar are outstanding — their entire team and staff, from the top down, is awesome!”
Derek's weekend was packed with many activities, including visiting the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium, where he surprised local youth at the Game Changers Baseball Camp, hosting a Q&A discussion with them. He concluded with the Baha Mar Foundation by making a donation to The Bahamas Baseball Association to support their initiatives in developing aspiring baseball stars.
Ultimately, Derek is all about making positive change in the world — and it shows!
During the Gala, The Turn 2 Foundation presented a $50,000 donation to the Baha Mar Resort Foundation to support its efforts pertaining to community, culture and conservation throughout The Bahamas.
“I didn’t think when we started the foundation we would be here where we are now,” Derek shared. “We raised $30,000 at our first event that we did in Kalamazoo, and we were over the moon — we were like, '$30,000!' So, now to think we’ve given back north of 45 million ... I mean I never thought that we’d be here. So who knows what the future holds!”