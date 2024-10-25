Derek Jeter Says He Could 'Care Less' If Any of His 4 Kids Play Baseball: 'I'm Not the Type That Would Push Them'

“Having sisters that close in age, they battle, but they also look out of for each other,” Jeter explained of the girls' dynamic. “Like they can argue with each other, but no one else can mess with their sister.”

With four young kids, the pair have their hands full. “It’s all about our kids, which is good — I’m not complaining about it. You get up, you get them dressed, you take them to school, you have one drop-off, then we go pick up our third in order, take them to school, come back, and our son takes a nap, so wake him up, and then it’s right to pick-ups. It’s non-stop. But I like that," he revealed.

Despite the five-time World Series champ claiming to be the stricter parent, his kids still find him to be a cool dad. “Of course — right now they do!” he quipped.