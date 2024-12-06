Natalie Portman Is 'More Open to Dating a Surgeon or an Architect Than a Sitcom Star' After Shocking Benjamin Millepied Split: Source
Natalie Portman is ready to get back on the market — but she is ready to try dating a man outside of the entertainment industry, according to a source.
The Black Swan star, 43, has been single ever since she secretly filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied, 47, in July 2023 amid allegations he was having an affair with 25-year-old Camille Etienne.
While Portman isn't in a rush to settle down again after the demise of her 11-year marriage, a sighting of Millepied kissing a mystery woman on the streets of Paris in October has reportedly made the No Strings Attached actress eager to find love again.
"Clearly, Ben has moved on, and Natalie thinks it’s time she does as well," a source recently spilled to a news publication. "She’s asked her friends for help, and they’re only too happy to play matchmaker."
"They’ve been encouraging Natalie to get out there again and are more than willing to set up dinner parties and introduce her to eligible men," the insider revealed, noting Portman — who shares kids Aleph, 13, and Amalia, 7, with Millepied — wants to find someone outside of the industry.
The confidante explained: "Natalie barely likes to socialize with other celebrities and has publicly admitted how hard it is maintaining those friendships. She’s more open to dating a surgeon or an architect than a sitcom star."
- Natalie Portman Is 'Officially Pulling the Plug on Her Marriage' After Husband's Affair: 'She Tried Forgiving' Him
- Natalie Portman 'Hopes' Ex-Husband Benjamin Millepied Is 'Happy' After Dancer Was Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman in Paris: Source
- Natalie Portman Is 'Struggling Emotionally' After Sad Split From Benjamin Millepied: 'She’s Totally Destroyed'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aside from working to set Portman up with someone new, the Léon star's friends have also been a massive support system for the mom-of-two during the tumultuous end to her marriage and the aftermath of heartbreak that followed.
"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," a source told People after Portman's rep confirmed to the news outlet that the May December actress' divorce from Millepied was finalized in March. "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."
"Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children," the confidante emphasized. "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."
Meanwhile, another insider claimed in January that Portman "really tried forgiving Benjamin — the last thing she imagined in her life was a divorce — but she could not get past the betrayal."
"Natalie finally decided that she couldn’t be married to Benjamin anymore," the source declared almost one year ago, insisting the award-winning actress was "officially pulling the plug on her marriage."
Portman and Millepied tied the knot in August 2012 while surrounded by family and friends during a romantic ceremony at an oceanfront home in Big Sur, Calif. They initially met on the set of Black Swan in 2009.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Portman.