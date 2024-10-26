8 Things to Know About Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea After Her Arrest
Chelsea O'Donnell Was Adopted as a Baby
Rosie O'Donnell and her former wife Kelli Carpenter adopted their second eldest child, Chelsea O'Donnell, shortly after she was born on September 20, 1997.
Chelsea O'Donnell Went Missing in 2015
In August 2015, Rosie revealed her then-17-year-old daughter went missing, confirming Chelsea "stopped taking her medicine and is in need of medical attention."
Rosie's spokeswoman Cindi Berger said Chelsea was suffering from a mental disorder, adding, "Chelsea, like millions of people, lives with mental illness. It has been a difficult road for Chelsea and her family and they just want her back safe."
She was later found with a man — identified as Steven Sheerer — who was immediately arrested on charges of distribution of obscenity to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child. Police found "inappropriate communications over the last several weeks between Sheerer and the minor" after they examined her phone, said Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato.
Chelsea O'Donnell Had an Open Felony Drug Case Before the Arrest
On September 10, Chelsea was booked in Marinette County on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect and possession of methamphetamine. At the time, police responded to a 911 call and found her home "unkempt and filthy," noting a "strong odor of animal urine and feces" and "rotting garbage."
She was released the same month after posting a $2,000 bond.
After one month, Chelsea was sent to Oconto County Jail as she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, narcotic possession, obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping.
She posted bail after three days.
She Was Also Booked in September
Chelsea gave birth to her first child, Skylar Rose, in December 2018, and her pregnancy and motherhood led to her eventual reconnection with Rosie following a strained relationship.
"Growing up, I never really got along with her and then once she kicked me out, I was just kind of done," said Chelsea. "I miss the rest of my family a lot but I think there is some much-needed space between me and Rosie. It's been nice having that."
Meanwhile, Rosie reacted to her experience as a first-time grandparent, saying, "It was something beautiful."
"It's very trite, but it's what everyone says — when you're a grandparent, it's like [having] a baby times a million. And that's what it felt like," she continued.
Chelsea O'Donnell's Pregnancy Led to Her Reconnection With Rosie
Chelsea added three more children to her family: Riley, Avery Lynn and Atlas.
Chelsea O'Donnell Is a Mom-of-Four
During her appearance on The Talk in 2018, the 62-year-old Gimme a Break! alum discussed her challenging relationship with Chelsea, divulging they went through "really public troubled times."
She added, "She's doing better now and we're both communicating with each other. When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there's a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that."
What Rosie O'Donnell Said About Her Relationship With Chelsea
In a TikTok video on October 21, Rosie sent a message of gratitude to those who offered support after Chelsea's arrest.
"And for all the people who told me they were going through something similar with a child or spouse or a brother or a lover, thank you for making me feel less alone. I think it's hard to be a public person sometimes, and it's hard for the children of those public people," she said, adding, "But, you know, it is what it is in the culture today. And here we are."
Rosie previously shared a separate emotional message on Instagram on October 19, saying the news was "not new" for their family.
She disclosed, "Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we're all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease #💔#love #alanon."
How Rosie O'Donnell Reacted to Her Daughter's Arrest
In court documents obtained by In Touch, the father of three of Chelsea's kids filed a request to alter their custody arrangement and remove her unsupervised visitations following her arrest.
"A modification of periods of physical placement in favor of [Jacob] is necessary because the current custodial conditions have the potential of being both physically and emotionally harmful to the best interests of the parties’ minor children. It is no longer in the best interests of the parties’ minor children that [Chelsea] have unsupervised placement," part of Jacob Bourassa's filing read.