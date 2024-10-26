8 Things to Know About Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea After Her Arrest

In August 2015, Rosie revealed her then-17-year-old daughter went missing, confirming Chelsea "stopped taking her medicine and is in need of medical attention."

Rosie's spokeswoman Cindi Berger said Chelsea was suffering from a mental disorder, adding, "Chelsea, like millions of people, lives with mental illness. It has been a difficult road for Chelsea and her family and they just want her back safe."

She was later found with a man — identified as Steven Sheerer — who was immediately arrested on charges of distribution of obscenity to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child. Police found "inappropriate communications over the last several weeks between Sheerer and the minor" after they examined her phone, said Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato.