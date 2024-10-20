'This Is Not New for Our Family': Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out After Daughter Chelsea's Child Neglect and Drug Possession Arrest
Rosie O’Donnell has broken her silence regarding daughter Chelsea’s arrest.
On Saturday, October 19, the mother-of-five, 62, shared an emotional message to Instagram about her second child, 27.
“Chelsea is in the news today — this is a photo from a better time — here is the family comment,” she began.
“Sadly, this is not new for our family — Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we're all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease #💔#love #alanon,” she wrote.
In response, many empathized with what the comedian was going through in the comments section.
“Sending love and light. May she find her way out of the darkness,” one person said, while another added, “I’m so sorry Rosie… I can’t imagine the pain & heartache you all are going through. Sending you love & your family is in my prayers. 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼”
“Substance abuse and mental illness are so hard on families. 🙏 Nobody is immune to it. But… I can tell you this, I have personally witnessed how amazing it is to see someone go through recovery and thrive! I hope that’s part of Chelsea’s future,” a third penned.
According to court documents, Chelsea was arrested on September 10 with four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of meth, and possession of THC.
The report revealed that police were called to her home in Marinette, Wisconsin, by Chelsea.
The 911 operator said they heard a woman yelling for someone to “get the hell away” from her. When authorities arrived on the scene, Chelsea told them everything was fine before finally admitting she and boyfriend Jacob Nelund had gotten into a fight.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I tried to ask her more questions and you could tell that Chelsea was not being honest whatsoever. This was a repeat of what happened a few weeks prior when I was at her house for a similar incident,” the officer claimed.
Police then found a meth pipe with residue inside and a box of needles in her child’s room, leading to her arrest. Chelsea has four children Skylar, 5, Riley, 3, Avery, 2, and Atlas, 1.
Throughout the years, The Rosie O'Donnell Show alum has had a rocky relationship with her daughter.
O’Donnell and her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter adopted Chelsea when she was a newborn. By age 18, Chelsea left home and moved to Wisconsin to be close to her biological mother. O’Donnell and Chelsea were estranged for many years but reconnected in 2018 when Chelsea became pregnant with her first child.
“Chelsea is mentally ill,” the star told Daily Mail in 2017. “[She] has been in and out of hospitals most of her life. Born addicted to heroin. She has had a tough road. She is very sick. She is not capable of truth or reason.”
While on The Talk in 2018, she further explained their dynamic.
"I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, (the relationship being tested did make it stronger) because we went through some really public troubled times. She's doing better now and we're both communicating with each other. When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there's a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that," O’Donnell said at the time.