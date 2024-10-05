Melania Trump Was 'Appalled' by the 'Cruelty' of Rosie O'Donnell Insinuating Barron Was Autistic: 'She Was Attacking My Son'

As OK! previously reported, Melania has been largely absent from the former president's 2024 campaign. "[You] also need to be very focused and take it day by day," the political wife explained about dealing with another election cycle in a recent interview. "Some surprises come as well, so it is very important that you prepare for those surprises."

Melania also emphasized that her family is being subjected to much more "danger" than in past elections after Donald, 78, was nearly assassinated over the summer. "I think we need to have — we have different perspectives, we have different beliefs. We need to respect our freedom of speech and of our individuality," she said. "I think it's very important that ideas are heard, that we have very, very straightforward communications, and we share the idea with debate. Because I think with that, we could have innovation and success in this country. I feel it's a troubling trade in this country that we are canceling people that don't agree on certain issues."