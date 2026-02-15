Who Is Vanna White's Husband? 5 Things to Know About John Donaldson

Article continues below advertisement

John Donaldson Is From California

Source: MEGA Vanna White and John Donaldson announced their marriage on Instagram.

Vanna White said "I do" to John Donaldson! The Wheel of Fortune icon found love again with Donaldson, who was born and raised in Santa Monica, Calif. According to his construction company's website, he launched a career in the construction industry as a laborer in the San Fernando Valley. After becoming a carpenter, Donaldson joined a construction and development company as a foreman, working on luxury homes in the Hollywood Hills. Among the high-end custom properties he worked on were homes owned by Richard Dreyfuss, Martin Mull and Dan Aykroyd.

John Donaldson Owns a California-Based Construction Company

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Vanna White said she got married to John Donaldson 'a little while back.'

Donaldson founded the construction company, JDC Construction + Development Group (formerly known as John R. Donaldson Inc.), in 1992. "JDC prides itself on its tradesman roots and the insight which years of hands on experience provides to property owners, architects and engineers in developing realistic plans for revitalization projects, as well as finding appropriate solutions to renovation challenges," the description on the company's website reads. It adds, "The value JDC places on relationships dives every action and decision of the firm, resulting not only in implicit trust and repeat business but in lasting relationships with clients. The construction company and development company is based in Sherman Oaks, CA in the San Fernando Valley." JDC was incorporated in 1998, according to the website. Per Donaldson, he "finds great satisfaction" whenever he is able "to help transform old dated buildings and bringing them new life." When he worked on the buildings damaged by the 1994 Northridge earthquake, he found it a "great learning experience in understanding how to conduct major repairs and maintain the building’s architectural integrity."

John Donaldson and Vanna White Began Dating in 2012

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Vanna White and John Donaldson had been dating for more than a decade before tying the knot.

White spun the wheel of fate a decade after her split from George Santo Pietro in 2002. "I remember looking at him and thinking, 'He's really cute,'" she said of meeting Donaldson at one of the barbecues she hosted in 2012. "We ended up talking for a long time that night." From there, they showcased their romance during public appearances and at red carpet events, including at the 2019 Race to Erase MS Gala and the 2017 Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention fundraiser.

John Donaldson Is the 'Male Version' of Vanna White

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Vanna White began dating John Donaldson following her split from George Santo Pietro.

In a 2023 interview with People, White gushed about Donaldson as she called him the "male version" of herself. "We really are very similar. We get along so well," she shared. "He's easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him."

John Donaldson and Vanna White Announced Their Wedding on Instagram

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Vanna White was previously married to George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002.