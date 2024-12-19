4 Times Whoopi Goldberg Walked Off 'The View' Stage
October 2010
One of the biggest The View walk-offs happened in 2010 when Bill O'Reilly sat down for a discussion with hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.
At the time, the conservative commentator talked about the proposed "Ground Zero mosque" and explained it would be inappropriate to build an Islamic community center near the former World Trade Center site.
O'Reilly provoked the hosts by stating that then-President Barack Obama's numbers plummeted due to his refusal to comment on the matter.
"You're saying that Americans are not smart enough to recognize that while it is part of our Constitution to say freedom of religion and freedom to worship and there were 70 families who are Muslim who also died in that building," Whoopi asked. "So you're saying that his saying that they have the right to do it and not saying anymore is why his approval ratings have gone down?"
The 75-year-old political commentator then made Goldberg and Behar storm off in anger by declaring, "Muslims killed us on 9/11."
June 2023
In June 2023, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin bickered during the "Hot Topics" segment as they shared their views on Mike Pence's presidential candidacy.
"What scares me, Alyssa, is that you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for. I don't need to hear more from Pence, for several reasons," said Hostin.
Griffin, who was visibly uncomfortable after hearing her co-host's statement, replied, "You just accused me of something, so why don't you let me actually answer? You're not going to vote for a Republican, ever."
While Goldberg did not literally walk off the stage during her co-hosts' argument, the fight prompted her to suggest going to a commercial.
"Why do I feel like I need to go to break right now? Because I can't hear anybody saying anything. Maybe we just need to figure out how we do this again. Let's have this break and figure out how we're going to make this work," said Goldberg.
July 2023
Goldberg exited The View stage as the panelists discussed the recent drama that happened at Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas performance in 2023. At the time, the "Wranglers" songstress stopped singing to call out a group of women taking selfies at the venue.
Hostin sided with the fans and said she would take as many selfies as she wanted "if I paid $757 for tickets," to which Goldberg retorted she should "stay home" instead.
"If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come," Goldberg declared.
Although Hostin explained her stance, Goldberg got up from her seat and walked off the stage while saying, "I'm leaving y'all!" She then chose to sit next to an audience member.
"I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we're going to do a selfie. Just me and you. Will you push that button? We'll be right back," Goldberg continued.
March 2024
In March, Goldberg briefly left the stage amid a discussion about Donald Trump's fraud case.
"Sir, I have to stop you with the camera, because I can see you," she told an audience member who was filming the broadcast using a phone. "So do me a favor, don’t pull it out again. I’d appreciate that, thank you."
The rest of the viewers applauded after the quick confrontation.