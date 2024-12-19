4 Times Whoopi Goldberg Walked Off 'The View' Stage

One of the biggest The View walk-offs happened in 2010 when Bill O'Reilly sat down for a discussion with hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

At the time, the conservative commentator talked about the proposed "Ground Zero mosque" and explained it would be inappropriate to build an Islamic community center near the former World Trade Center site.

O'Reilly provoked the hosts by stating that then-President Barack Obama's numbers plummeted due to his refusal to comment on the matter.

"You're saying that Americans are not smart enough to recognize that while it is part of our Constitution to say freedom of religion and freedom to worship and there were 70 families who are Muslim who also died in that building," Whoopi asked. "So you're saying that his saying that they have the right to do it and not saying anymore is why his approval ratings have gone down?"

The 75-year-old political commentator then made Goldberg and Behar storm off in anger by declaring, "Muslims killed us on 9/11."