'We're Actors!': 'Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Meghan Markle After She Says She Felt 'Objectified' On 'Deal Or No Deal'

Sunny Hostin also weighed in, saying that the former actress, 41, was just pointing out that everyone around her was dressed to the nines. “But what did you think you were going to? That’s what the show was," Goldberg replied.

“I agree with that. She took the job, she took the gig,” Hostin said. “I also appreciate that she said, ‘Well, this makes me feel bad, I’m gonna walk away,’ and she walked away.”

Goldberg stuck to her guns, saying, "If you see it and that’s how you feel, just maybe you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living, too.”