'We're Actors!': 'Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Meghan Markle After She Says She Felt 'Objectified' On 'Deal Or No Deal'
Meghan Markle recently got candid about her time on Deal or No Deal, saying she felt "objectified" when she would stand on stage holding a briefcase.
While some agreed with her assessment, Whoopi Goldberg brought a different perspective on the Wednesday, October 19, episode of The View.
Goldberg said that people are watching the show "thinking" about her "like that."
“They’re thinking, ‘I want the money,'" she said, adding that “the objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed.”
She continued, “That’s what you have to change because we’re performers. When you’re a performer, you take the gig. Sometimes you’re in a bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is. We’re not journalists. We’re actors. We’re trying to get to another place.”
Sunny Hostin also weighed in, saying that the former actress, 41, was just pointing out that everyone around her was dressed to the nines. “But what did you think you were going to? That’s what the show was," Goldberg replied.
“I agree with that. She took the job, she took the gig,” Hostin said. “I also appreciate that she said, ‘Well, this makes me feel bad, I’m gonna walk away,’ and she walked away.”
Goldberg stuck to her guns, saying, "If you see it and that’s how you feel, just maybe you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living, too.”
As OK! previously reported, Meghan didn't like being on the game show and gave some details about what she went through.
"There was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty — and not necessarily about brains," the TV star recalled in the latest episode of her podcast, "Archetypes."
"When I look back at that time, I'll never forget this one detail — because moments before we'd get on stage, there was a woman who ran the show and she'd be there backstage, and I can still hear her. She couldn't properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she'd go, 'Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!'" she continued.