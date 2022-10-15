‘Couple Of Teenagers’: Bombshell Book Author Reveals Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Harshly’ Immature Behavior
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have forgotten their royal manners, as bombshell book author Valentine Low claimed the pair “acted like teenagers” during their time as working members of the British monarchy.
The Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown writer announced shocking revelations from the couple’s past during an appearance on the “Palace Confidential” podcast on Thursday, October 13.
Harry and Meghan’s cruel behaviors stemmed from a situation involving former private secretary Samantha Cohen, who Low claimed was mistreated by the parents-of-two.
"When she started, Harry knew her well, and liked her and she liked Harry. Sam is an incredible problem solver, she's a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult," stated the British journalist. "She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn't normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly.”
Low continued to reveal the brutal behaviors Cohen encountered, stating, “She was shouted at by Meghan… she was said to have said that dealing with them was like dealing with a couple of teenagers."
The royal author explained how the worst of the Duke and Duchess’ ill-mannered ways revolved around the castle aides and the assignments regarding their wedding plans.
"Problems started before the wedding about all sorts of things. The choir, the food,” confessed Low, adding “the palace would put out details about the cake, the dress, whatever, to keep the media happy."
Although the media was thrilled, Meghan was not — and she allegedly made sure the royal household felt her wrath.
"There was some poor woman presenting an alternative plan and Meghan was really unhappy with the alternative plan,” said the author, and in what Low admitted to be a “crushing” response, the Duchess barked, “Believe me if there was anybody else I could get to do this, I would."
Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May 2018 and share two children — son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1,
The Sun reported on Low's accusations of Harry and Meghan's wrongful behaviors.