‘Couple Of Teenagers’: Bombshell Book Author Reveals Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Harshly’ Immature Behavior

Although the media was thrilled, Meghan was not — and she allegedly made sure the royal household felt her wrath.

"There was some poor woman presenting an alternative plan and Meghan was really unhappy with the alternative plan,” said the author, and in what Low admitted to be a “crushing” response, the Duchess barked, “Believe me if there was anybody else I could get to do this, I would."

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May 2018 and share two children — son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1,

The Sun reported on Low's accusations of Harry and Meghan's wrongful behaviors.