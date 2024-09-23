Whoopi Goldberg Defends Janet Jackson After Singer Said Kamala Harris Isn't Black: 'A Little Grace for the Girl'

Jackson didn't explain where she heard the information, which is false, as Harris is both Black and Indian. Her father, Donald J. Harris, came to the U.S. from Jamaica, while her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who died in 2009, came to the U.S. from India.

Jackson appeared to apologize for the remarks, however, it was later revealed that a man named Mo Elmasri claimed to be Janet's manager and was not authorized to release a statement on her behalf.

"Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused," his statement said.

Representatives for Janet said her brother, Randy Jackson, is her only manager.