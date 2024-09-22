'Irrelevant' Janet Jackson Slammed for Spreading 'Irresponsible' Claim That Kamala Harris Is 'Not Black'

When the journalist pressed the "Rythm Nation" artist about whether or not America is ready for a woman in power, Jackson said, "I don't know. Honestly, I don't want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don't know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem. I think there might be mayhem. Either way it goes, but we'll have to see."

People on social media slammed the "Nasty" singer for spewing incorrect information. "Janet Jackson is one of the most influential people in music history. It was simply irresponsible of her to repeat something she 'heard' regarding the very thing that they use against Kamala! Her own race. We are less than 50 days away from the election. We gotta talk smarter!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

"This is why she’s irrelevant and leeching off of her brothers’ success," another person chimed in.