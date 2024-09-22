'Irrelevant' Janet Jackson Slammed for Spreading 'Irresponsible' Claim That Kamala Harris Is 'Not Black'
Janet Jackson is in the hot seat over her recent comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.
The internet went wild after the pop star, 58, made a shocking claim about the Democratic nominee, 59, and her heritage in a recent interview.
"Well, you know what they supposedly said? She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian. Her father's white. That's what I was told. I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white," Jackson alleged about Harris.
The former District Attorney has stated numerous times that she was born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother and has been proud of her background.
When the journalist pressed the "Rythm Nation" artist about whether or not America is ready for a woman in power, Jackson said, "I don't know. Honestly, I don't want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don't know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem. I think there might be mayhem. Either way it goes, but we'll have to see."
People on social media slammed the "Nasty" singer for spewing incorrect information. "Janet Jackson is one of the most influential people in music history. It was simply irresponsible of her to repeat something she 'heard' regarding the very thing that they use against Kamala! Her own race. We are less than 50 days away from the election. We gotta talk smarter!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.
"This is why she’s irrelevant and leeching off of her brothers’ success," another person chimed in.
"It's clear that Janet Jackson has been reading things in the dark corners of the internet and that makes me very sad," journalist Yashar Ali penned.
"We have a misinformation crisis in America. And it's been created and fueled with intention to sow distrust. It's unfortunate to hear such a high-profile person like Janet Jackson parroting it, but it's a reminder of how far reaching it can get," Brandon Pope TV added.
As OK! previously reported, Harris' opponent Donald Trump has also questioned her race in the past. "Crazy Kamala is saying she’s Indian, not Black. This is a big deal. Stone cold phony. She uses everybody, including her racial identity!" the right-wing leader ranted on his Truth Social account in July.
Trump doubled down on his revolting comments during an interview at a National Association of Black Journalists event. "I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black? I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, she went — she became Black. Somebody should look into that," he said.
The Guardian conducted the interview with Jackson.