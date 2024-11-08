or
Nicole Scherzinger Blasted for Commenting on Russell Brand's 'Make Jesus First Again' Post: 'Conservative Pick-Me Girlie' 

nicol scherzinger russel brand
Source: MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger faced backlash after commenting on Russell Brand's 'Make Jesus First Again' post.

By:

Nov. 8 2024, Published 8:51 a.m. ET

Nicole Scherzinger is under fire for her recent comment on Russell Brand’s Instagram, which many saw as a divisive move.

The Sunset Boulevard star, who is currently playing Norma Desmond in the Broadway show, chimed in on an Instagram post Brand shared on Thursday, November 7, which featured him wearing a red hat that read “Make Jesus First Again” with the caption, “God Bless America.”

nicol scherzinger russel brand
Source: @russellbrand/nstagram

Russell Brand is a well-known comedian.

The cap’s design was an undeniable nod to Donald Trump’s iconic “Make America Great Again” slogan, mimicking his signature red hat campaign look. The post came shortly after the Republican nominee's victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential race.

“Where do I get this hat!!!?” she wrote, adding a praying hands emoji and a heart.

Fans were quick to question her decision to publicly engage with Brand, who is a fan of Trump.

“Nicole Scherzinger cosplaying as liberal all these years meanwhile here she is commenting on rapist Russell Brand’s post like a full-blown conservative pick-me girlie,” one user posted on X.

nicol scherzinger russel brand
Source: MEGA

The MAGA red hat is a campaign prop associated with Donald Trump's campaign.

“In recognition of the passing of Nicole Scherzinger’s Tony chances, the St. James Theatre has announced they will be dimming their lights on Nov. 7," a second person added. “I would really like to know what part of Trump’s platform Nicole Scherzinger supports… because I’m pretty sure it’s not his stance on capital gains or military spending."

Nicole Scherzinger

nicol scherzinger russel brand
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand is a fan of Donald Trump.

“Finding out Nicole Scherzinger is a Trumper today doesn’t upset me as I don’t really care about her. But oddly, just like that, I no longer have any desire to see Sunset Boulevard,” a third person wrote, while a fourth said, "How to lose a Tony in under 30 characters."

nicol scherzinger russel brand
Source: MEGA

The singer was a former member of The Pussycat Dolls between 2003 and 2010.

However, others implied that her comment was misinterpreted.

“I really don’t be giving people the benefit of the doubt BUT — I don’t think this is Nicole Scherzinger coming out as a Trump supporter — I think she is just an annoying Christian,” one person posted.

The starlet has since deleted her comment.

nicol scherzinger russel brand
Source: MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger is currently starring on Broadway.

As OK! previously reported, the comedian has been under intense scrutiny since last September following an investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4 in which he was accused of “rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.”

Just two months later, Brand — who was recently baptized as Christian in the River Thames — was hit with a lawsuit over another alleged assault.

For his part, Brand denied the accusations. “I’m aware that I put myself in an extremely vulnerable position by being very, very promiscuous, [but] that is not the type of conduct I endorse and it’s certainly not how I would live now," he stated.

