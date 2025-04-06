Whoopi Goldberg 'Collapses' as Discussion on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce on 'The View' Gets Heated

Clearly, The View host Whoopi Goldberg has had enough of talking about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s headline-grabbing divorce.

Goldberg and her cohosts reacted to Affleck’s recent GQ interview, in which he claimed there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" surrounding his split from J.Lo.

"I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," Affleck said, adding that the reality of their parting is "'much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.'"