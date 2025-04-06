or
Whoopi Goldberg 'Collapses' as Discussion on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce on 'The View' Gets Heated

Composite photos of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Whoopi Goldberg
Source: Mega

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg had a dramatic reaction to yet another discussion about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce.

By:

April 6 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Clearly, The View host Whoopi Goldberg has had enough of talking about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s headline-grabbing divorce.

Goldberg and her cohosts reacted to Affleck’s recent GQ interview, in which he claimed there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" surrounding his split from J.Lo.

"I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," Affleck said, adding that the reality of their parting is "'much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.'"

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: The View/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg made it clear that she is done with any discourse surrounding Ben Affleck and J.Lo's marriage.

After reading the headline, Goldberg let out an exasperated sigh.

Joy Behar chimed in with the classic line about how people simply "grow apart," which Goldberg, 69, agreed with. But then Sunny Hostin, suggesting the separation was a shocker, remarked that she truly believed this1 was "supposed to be true love."

"You said it was true love. You’re the only one who believed that," Goldberg shot back.

But Hostin wasn’t done, pushing the discussion further by saying she believed "there was real attraction."

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

'The View' hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin engaged in a spirited debate over the former flames.

Goldberg, at her wit's end, dramatically flopped her body onto the table, ringing the iconic bell beside her in hopes of detonating the conversation.

The playful chaos continued as co-host Sara Haines, 47, rushed to console her.

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: The View/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg slumped onto 'The View' table in one of the episodes.

Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, relit the flame in 2021, nearly two decades after they initially called off their engagement, finally tying the knot in July 2022. However, J.Lo filed for divorce in August 2024, with the drama wrapping up just a few months later in January.

In the GQ piece, the Argo star reflected more on their separation, stating, "When you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened.' It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."

He further elaborated that, “there is no ‘So-and-so did this’ or ‘This was the big event.’”

“It feels vulnerable,” he admitted.

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married for nearly two years.

Meanwhile, J.Lo didn’t shy away from sharing her own feelings about love and loneliness. "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate,” she confessed to Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine back in October 2024. "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

