Whoopi Goldberg 'Collapses' as Discussion on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce on 'The View' Gets Heated
Clearly, The View host Whoopi Goldberg has had enough of talking about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s headline-grabbing divorce.
Goldberg and her cohosts reacted to Affleck’s recent GQ interview, in which he claimed there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" surrounding his split from J.Lo.
"I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," Affleck said, adding that the reality of their parting is "'much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.'"
After reading the headline, Goldberg let out an exasperated sigh.
Joy Behar chimed in with the classic line about how people simply "grow apart," which Goldberg, 69, agreed with. But then Sunny Hostin, suggesting the separation was a shocker, remarked that she truly believed this1 was "supposed to be true love."
"You said it was true love. You’re the only one who believed that," Goldberg shot back.
But Hostin wasn’t done, pushing the discussion further by saying she believed "there was real attraction."
- 'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro Reveals NSFW Opinion On 'Breakup Vacations'
- The View's Joy Behar Throws Shade At Whoopi Goldberg For Mindless Behavior & 'Checking Out' During Panel Discussion
- Whoopi Goldberg Confesses to Leaking Fake Gossip to Expose a Mole on 'The View': 'We Did That to See Who Was Talking'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Goldberg, at her wit's end, dramatically flopped her body onto the table, ringing the iconic bell beside her in hopes of detonating the conversation.
The playful chaos continued as co-host Sara Haines, 47, rushed to console her.
Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, relit the flame in 2021, nearly two decades after they initially called off their engagement, finally tying the knot in July 2022. However, J.Lo filed for divorce in August 2024, with the drama wrapping up just a few months later in January.
In the GQ piece, the Argo star reflected more on their separation, stating, "When you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened.' It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."
He further elaborated that, “there is no ‘So-and-so did this’ or ‘This was the big event.’”
“It feels vulnerable,” he admitted.
Meanwhile, J.Lo didn’t shy away from sharing her own feelings about love and loneliness. "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate,” she confessed to Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine back in October 2024. "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"