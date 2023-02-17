What Did She Say? Whoopi Goldberg’s Most Shocking & Controversial Moments Of All Time On 'The View'

In a December 2022 interview, the Sister Act star validated her shocking claim that the Holocaust "wasn't about race," just as she did in an appearance earlier that year on Stephen Colbert's late night show — which got her a two-week suspension from ABC.

"I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time," she stated once again during a January broadcast of The View. "It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in."