What Did She Say? Whoopi Goldberg’s Most Shocking & Controversial Moments Of All Time On 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg certainly has a way with words!
In the Oscar winning actress' more recent years on The View, Goldberg has put her foot in her mouth one too many times which left her under fire by the public and even removed from the morning talk show for a period of time last year.
In a December 2022 interview, the Sister Act star validated her shocking claim that the Holocaust "wasn't about race," just as she did in an appearance earlier that year on Stephen Colbert's late night show — which got her a two-week suspension from ABC.
"I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time," she stated once again during a January broadcast of The View. "It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in."
Goldberg recently went out on a limb to call out Republican presidential hopeful, Nikki Haley, for her campaign launch speech, which took tons of heat from right wing newscasters. "So Nikki, you know, since you have been asleep all this time, and you just woke up, you're just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect," the longtime cohost emphasized. "And for us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous. So you're not saying anything new."
In a January 25, episode, the Hollywood legend called out cohost Sunny Hostin for telling the worldwide audience how Goldberg's mother and father married in a “shotgun wedding" two weeks before she was born.
“And now you’re telling everyone,” Goldberg yelled at the legal expert from across the table. “I would take you out if you were my kid.”
With so many on-air slip ups under her belt, insiders close to Goldberg say she may it may be her time to exit.
"She's not in a good place at all ... Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl," a source explained. "It’s at the point where the constant fighting is literally killing her."