Joy Behar Appears To Shade Whoopi Goldberg's Drama, Pleads For 'Peace' In The New Year

Come 2023, Joy Behar is hoping we can all just get along. Over the past several days, the public has expressed outrage after her The View costar Whoopi Goldberg once again made controversial comments about the Jewish community and the Holocaust, and though she issued yet another apology, fans are calling for the EGOT winner to be booted from the show.

Behar seemed to hint at the ongoing drama on Christmas Day with a poignant tweet.