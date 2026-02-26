Whoopi Goldberg Gets Muted on 'The View' for Using Slang Word for Male Genitalia
Feb. 26 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Whoops! Whoopi Goldberg was censored on the Thursday, February 26, episode of The View for appearing to use a slang term while referring to a word for male genitalia.
The muting happened as the co-hosts discussed new revelations involving the Jeffrey Epstein files, as on February 25, Bill Gates admitted he cheated on then-wife Melinda Gates with Russian girls — an allegation the late financier made in an exposed email.
Guest co-host Sara Eisen was confused by the "incredible hold" Epstein had over so many powerful people, as numerous individuals paid the pedophile large amounts of money over the years.
"These are not vulnerable people. They relied on him," Eisen added.
"It's not a surprise. I'm not surprised by it. We see this all the time," Goldberg expressed. "People who are very, very powerful will look for the person who's more powerful than them. It just happens. That's why you always hear about the guys that you never see but they've got the money and they're taking care of a lot of folks."
Whoopi Goldberg Gets Censored
"The question still remains: Why did they give him that much money?" asked costar Sunny Hostin.
"Because he had him by the — " Goldberg replied as her microphone went silent for a few seconds.
As the discussion wrapped up, the Sister Act star said, "When you give your power over to somebody — when you give people power over your being, they can use it however they want to — convince you to do anything, because they say, 'you know, I got this information on you,' and you don't want to take a chance they do have it. So you pay them."
The EGOT winner has been censored before on the show, though one time, she claimed they muted her despite the star catching herself before the slip up.
On the October 30, 2025, episode, Goldberg stopped herself short of cursing, with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin giggling and declaring, "You caught it!"
However, when the ABC series returned from a commercial, she felt the need to address the situation.
'The View' Got a Call About Another Incident Involving Whoopi Goldberg
"Just so we're all clear, our [producers] just got a call, saying, 'Whoopi just said a bad word. Do you have a comment?' I didn't say the bad word," Goldberg insisted. "I did not say it."
"She just thought it," joked Joy Behar, to which the mom-of-one replied, "I did."
'Could You Just Watch the Show?'
"But, so, I know that you're sitting, waiting for me to do something, waiting for something to happen. Could you just watch the show?" she asked. "I'd appreciate it if you just watched the show, and then you'll know what really went on. And do play it back the 50 times that you're gonna do. But let's be realistic."
After Behar asked if the "complaint came from a viewer," Goldberg replied, "It came from one of our fans... so I just had to clean that up for them."
It was soon revealed that Entertainment Weekly made the call.