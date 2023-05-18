Whoopi Goldberg Insists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Crazy Car Chase Was Impossible: 'Just Doesn’t Work in New York'
Whoopi Goldberg doesn't seem to believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car chase in New York on Tuesday, May 16, was actually that dangerous.
During the Thursday, May 18, episode of The View, the television personality and her fellow panelists dished their opinions on whether the estranged royals exaggerated their story after a spokesperson made an uproar with the statement they released following the incident.
"Their spokesperson called it a 'near catastrophic car chase.' Others said it wasn’t bad, but I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time," Goldberg explained of why she doesn't think the situation was too serious.
“I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases, that’s where you can move at high speeds. I think they were dealing with aggressive paparazzi, but I don’t think it was where, you know, you’re watching on TV … just watching the cars go … because it just doesn’t work in New York," the 67-year-old noted of the traffic-filled Manhattan streets.
Goldberg's costar Joy Behar appeared to agree, as she pointed out: "Sometimes I’m in the city and I hear an ambulance trying to get through and I think, 'That person is dead.'"
At least one panelist had Harry and Meghan's backs, as Sunny Hostin defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and reminded viewers of the trauma the Spare author must feel after his mother, Princess Diana, died at the age of 36 after suffering fatal injuries from a car crash involving paparazzi in 1997.
"No one ever claimed that there was a high-speed chase and I think when we think about chases, we think about high-speed chases," Hostin expressed.
"If they felt scared, I will grant them that. … When you look at a situation like this, where his mother died of a catastrophic car chase and he knows that and [Meghan] knows that, I wouldn’t wanna be in a situation where e-bikes and Sedans are sort of following me aggressively around the city," she concluded.