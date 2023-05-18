Whoopi Goldberg Insists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Crazy Car Chase Was Impossible: 'Just Doesn’t Work in New York'

"Their spokesperson called it a 'near catastrophic car chase.' Others said it wasn’t bad, but I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time," Goldberg explained of why she doesn't think the situation was too serious.

“I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases, that’s where you can move at high speeds. I think they were dealing with aggressive paparazzi, but I don’t think it was where, you know, you’re watching on TV … just watching the cars go … because it just doesn’t work in New York," the 67-year-old noted of the traffic-filled Manhattan streets.