Snubbed! No Royal Family Members Reached Out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After NYC Paparazzi Car Chase, Source Reveals
The royal family has not checked in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their "near-fatal" paparazzi car chase in New York City.
As OK! reported, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," on Tuesday night, May 16, after the American actress was honored at the Women of Vision Awards held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
An insider has since confirmed to a news outlet that neither King Charles III and Queen Camilla, nor Prince William and Kate Middleton have contacted Harry and Meghan — who have been at odds with the royals since they stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020.
Though a NYPD officer insisted the incident is being blown out of proportion — declaring: "Nothing happened. It’s a bogus story" — an insider previously shared that the couple was “extremely upset and shaken” after allegedly being chased by paparazzi for two hours.
Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, was with the couple at the time of the incident, having joined the royal-turned-Hollywood duo at the glitzy event, where her daughter was the guest of honor.
A rep for Harry — whose mom, Princess Diana, infamously died in a car crash after being chased by the paparazzi in 1997 — and Meghan released a statement detailing the scare that read in part: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the statement continued.
In response, the NYPD released a statement of their own: "On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, also seemed skeptical of Harry and Meghan's version of events, saying: "I would find it hard to believe there was a two hour high speed chase."
"But if it's 10 minutes, a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous," the politician emphasized.