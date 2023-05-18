Snubbed! No Royal Family Members Reached Out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After NYC Paparazzi Car Chase, Source Reveals

The royal family has not checked in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their "near-fatal" paparazzi car chase in New York City.

As OK! reported, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," on Tuesday night, May 16, after the American actress was honored at the Women of Vision Awards held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.