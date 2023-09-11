Kamala Harris Ridiculed for Repeating Herself, Failing to Give Specific Answer About Abortion Rights: 'It's Like Watching an 'SNL' Skit'
Vice President Kamala Harris is once again being picked apart.
During her Sunday, September 10, interview with Margaret Brennan for CBS' Face the Nation, she was asked multiple times about abortion and when access to a procedure should be "cut off" — but she refrained from giving a direct answer, sparking backlash from many.
"We need to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade. From day one, the president has been clear, I have been clear. We need to put back the protections that are in Roe v. Wade into law," Harris stated. "Since the Supreme Court took it, Congress has the power and ability to pass legislation to put those protections back in law and Joe Biden will sign that bill."
"But does it need to be specific in terms of defining where that guarantee goes up to and where it does not, at which week of pregnancy?" questioned Brennan, noting that that seems to be the main issue for most people against Roe v. Wade.
"We’re not trying to do anything that did not exist before June of last year," she replied. "I am being precise. We need to put into law the protections of Roe v. Wade. And that is about going back to where we were before the Dobbs decision."
When Brennan once again questioned whether that answer needed to be more specific in order for the public to be satisfied, Harris once again replied, "I believe that we should put the protections of Roe v. Wade into law."
After mentioning Row v. Wade half a dozen times, people took to social media to express their frustration with Harris' responses.
"Sadly, I'm not even kidding when I say it seems to me @KamalaHarris can't answer the question because she genuinely doesn't know the Roe v. Wade specifics," said one person.
"Answer the frigging question for once in your life!!" demanded another Twitter user.
"It's like watching a skit on SNL," quipped a third person, with a fourth said, "It looks like @VP rehearsed her response. Answer the question!"
