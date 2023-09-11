"We need to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade. From day one, the president has been clear, I have been clear. We need to put back the protections that are in Roe v. Wade into law," Harris stated. "Since the Supreme Court took it, Congress has the power and ability to pass legislation to put those protections back in law and Joe Biden will sign that bill."

"But does it need to be specific in terms of defining where that guarantee goes up to and where it does not, at which week of pregnancy?" questioned Brennan, noting that that seems to be the main issue for most people against Roe v. Wade.