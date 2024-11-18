Whoopi Goldberg Almost Takes a Tumble! TV Host Trips While Walking Out to 'The View' Stage
Whoopi Goldberg almost took a tumble!
On the Monday, November 18, episode of The View, the 69-year-old star nearly fell over while walking out to start the series.
In a clip, the Ghost alum struts toward the table before she loses her balance — even though there appeared to be no visible obstacles in the way on the floor.
“I don’t know what I tripped over,” Goldberg said as she took her seat next to the ladies. “It was crazy. I was like, skip, skip, skip, ah! I thought, oh, here I go. So, I’m steady on my feet now!"
It was a heated episode on The View, as the ladies bickered over politics, specifically when talking about how Morning Joe stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski made a trip to Mar-a-Lago to try to bury the hatchet with Donald Trump before he becomes president in January 2025.
The co-hosts, who are also dating in real life, said they visited the president-elect, 78, as they thought it would help "restart communications" between the media and his new administration before he takes office.
"I think there’s a lot of people who are probably looking at what Joe and Mika did and find it opportunistic. There are people who change their stripes, or maybe their spots, I should say, today, depending on who is in power and what benefits them," Ana Navarro said. "I don’t know that that’s what they are doing, and to me, it’s a to-be-determined situation, because right now, it’s the transition. We don’t know what he’s going to do as president. We don’t know what they’re going to do if he commits abuses of power as president. So, you know, everybody has to live with their decision. Everybody has to look at themselves in the mirror. I’m good."
However, co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Trump, said they made the "right decision" to talk to him even though they've been bashing for years on television.
“You have the conversations or nothing happens,” Haines said of change occurring.
Griffin added, “I don’t think this is opportunistic, but I think they recognize that 75 million people voted for this guy. He will be in power, short of something like an impeachment, for the next four years.”