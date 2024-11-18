or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Whoopi Goldberg
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Whoopi Goldberg Almost Takes a Tumble! TV Host Trips While Walking Out to 'The View' Stage

whoopi goldberg the view trips abc
Source: @theview/X

Whoopi Goldberg almost took a tumble when she tripped and fell during the Monday, November 18, episode of 'The View.'

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Whoopi Goldberg almost took a tumble!

On the Monday, November 18, episode of The View, the 69-year-old star nearly fell over while walking out to start the series.

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg takes tumble the view
Source: @theview/X

Whoopi Goldberg almost fell while walking on set.

Article continues below advertisement

In a clip, the Ghost alum struts toward the table before she loses her balance — even though there appeared to be no visible obstacles in the way on the floor.

“I don’t know what I tripped over,” Goldberg said as she took her seat next to the ladies. “It was crazy. I was like, skip, skip, skip, ah! I thought, oh, here I go. So, I’m steady on my feet now!"

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg takes tumble the view
Source: @theview/X

Whoopi Goldberg wasn't sure what caused her to trip.

Article continues below advertisement

It was a heated episode on The View, as the ladies bickered over politics, specifically when talking about how Morning Joe stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski made a trip to Mar-a-Lago to try to bury the hatchet with Donald Trump before he becomes president in January 2025.

MORE ON:
Whoopi Goldberg

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg takes tumble the view
Source: @theview/X

The ladies of 'The View' spoke about 'Morning Joe' stars visiting Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts, who are also dating in real life, said they visited the president-elect, 78, as they thought it would help "restart communications" between the media and his new administration before he takes office.

"I think there’s a lot of people who are probably looking at what Joe and Mika did and find it opportunistic. There are people who change their stripes, or maybe their spots, I should say, today, depending on who is in power and what benefits them," Ana Navarro said. "I don’t know that that’s what they are doing, and to me, it’s a to-be-determined situation, because right now, it’s the transition. We don’t know what he’s going to do as president. We don’t know what they’re going to do if he commits abuses of power as president. So, you know, everybody has to live with their decision. Everybody has to look at themselves in the mirror. I’m good."

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg takes tumble the view
Source: @theview/X

'The View' typically touches on politics.

However, co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Trump, said they made the "right decision" to talk to him even though they've been bashing for years on television.

“You have the conversations or nothing happens,” Haines said of change occurring.

Griffin added, “I don’t think this is opportunistic, but I think they recognize that 75 million people voted for this guy. He will be in power, short of something like an impeachment, for the next four years.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.