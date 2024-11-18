Whoopi Goldberg Almost Takes a Tumble! TV Host Trips While Walking Out to 'The View' Stage

The co-hosts, who are also dating in real life, said they visited the president-elect, 78, as they thought it would help "restart communications" between the media and his new administration before he takes office.

"I think there’s a lot of people who are probably looking at what Joe and Mika did and find it opportunistic. There are people who change their stripes, or maybe their spots, I should say, today, depending on who is in power and what benefits them," Ana Navarro said. "I don’t know that that’s what they are doing, and to me, it’s a to-be-determined situation, because right now, it’s the transition. We don’t know what he’s going to do as president. We don’t know what they’re going to do if he commits abuses of power as president. So, you know, everybody has to live with their decision. Everybody has to look at themselves in the mirror. I’m good."