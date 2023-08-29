Nikki Haley Claims Her Criticism of Kamala Harris Wasn't Racist: 'It's About Her Incompetence'
Republican Nikki Haley insisted her distaste for Vice President Kamala Harris has absolutely nothing to do with race.
On Sunday, August 27, the presidential hopeful sparked controversy by tweeting, "a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris." Soon after, people such as The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill, accused her of spreading bigotry, prompting Haley to address the drama on Fox News.
When asked about people labeling her words racist, she replied, "I mean, she's saying that to a minority female that's running for president. This has nothing to do with Kamala's gender or Kamala's race."
"This has everything to do with Kamala's incompetence," she continued. "That's what this is about."
"Every American knows that if Kamala Harris becomes president, we are in serious trouble of losing our country. Everything she's ever been given, she's failed at. That's not an opinion — that's a fact," the politician added. "Show us what she's done ... There's not anything there."
"They can say that's racist all they want," Haley declared, then referring back to her original tweet. "A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris. And the thought of a President Kamala Harris should send a chill up every American's spine, and I refuse to let that happen."
Haley's stance is nothing new, and many believe Biden, 80, could easily fall ill due to his age and have to hand over the reins to the VP.
- Nikki Haley Slammed by Jemele Hill After Controversial Comments About Kamala Harris: 'Racism Is Such a Terrible Sickness'
- Nikki Haley Thinks Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump and Joe Biden Are Too Old to Be in Office: 'Need to Have Term Limits'
- Nikki Haley Lashes Out After Chris Christie Claims She's 'Afraid' to Go After Donald Trump Prior to Heated 2024 Election
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed concerns over the POTUS' age once again during the Monday, August 28, press conference when Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian claimed his publication's poll found 69 percent of Democrats feel Biden, 80, is too old to run for a second term.
"I appreciate the question — I get it quite often, as you know," Jean-Pierre replied. "And what I would say, and I've said this many times, and many of my colleagues have said this and the president says this ... If you watch him, if you have seen what he’s done the last two years, this is a president who has had a historic administration in just two years."
Fox News shared a clip of Haley talking about her tweet and Harris.