Why Did Shakira Reject The Prosecutors' Offer In Upcoming Tax Trial?
No deal! Shakira is headed to trial after rejecting prosecutors' offer to settle the case in which the pop star was accused of owing $15 million in taxes to the Spanish government.
The allegations revolve around a discrepancy in her permanent residence from 2012 to 2014. Spanish prosecutors claim she primarily lived in Spain throughout those two years, obligating her to pay the country's taxes. However, Shakira's team is arguing that her official home of residence during that time was in the Bahamas.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer chose to take the pricey legal battle to trial. Llorente y Cuenca, the public relations firm that represents the Colombian megastar, released a statement explaining that Shakira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law."
Shakira's team also explained that she has already paid the amount she allegedly owes in taxes and has no debts left to pay.
The Spanish government first charged Shakira with tax evasion in 2018. The singer could face a potential fine and prison time if she is found guilty.
A trial date is yet to be set.
Shakira continues to be a regular visitor to Spain despite the current legal troubles surrounding her alleged tax debts. As OK! previously reported, the Grammy Award winner was spotted riding in an ambulance in Barcelona in late May.
"Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently," she tweeted on Saturday, June 4. "I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now. Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support."