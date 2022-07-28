Why Did Shakira Reject The Prosecutors' Offer In Upcoming Tax Trial?

No deal! Shakira is headed to trial after rejecting prosecutors' offer to settle the case in which the pop star was accused of owing $15 million in taxes to the Spanish government.

The allegations revolve around a discrepancy in her permanent residence from 2012 to 2014. Spanish prosecutors claim she primarily lived in Spain throughout those two years, obligating her to pay the country's taxes. However, Shakira's team is arguing that her official home of residence during that time was in the Bahamas.