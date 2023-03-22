OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hoda Kotb
OK LogoNEWS

Why Is Hoda Kotb Absent From 'Today' Weeks After Daughter's Hospitalization?

hoda kotb jenna bush hager arent filming new episodes today
Source: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
By:

Mar. 22 2023, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

When viewers tuned into Today this week, they were surprised to see that Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's hour was a pre-recorded episode — but an insider assured there's no behind-the-scenes drama to blame.

Instead, the women are just taking a vacation, with Kotb caring for her two daughters since they're currently on spring break.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb jenna bush hager arent filming new episodes today
Source: mega

Their downtime comes not long after Kotb, 58, took a two-week hiatus to care for her 3-year-old daughter due to a scary hospitalization. The mom-of-two discussed the ordeal when she returned to Today on March 6.

"My youngest [daughter], Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week," she revealed. "I’m so grateful she’s home. We are watching her closely. I am just so happy."

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb jenna bush hager arent filming new episodes today
Source: @hodakotb/instagram

"You know what I realized ... when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for the people who helped you out ... I’m grateful for the doctors and the nurses," the TV star gushed to her costars. "I’m grateful to my family and to friends like you who were there every single day. I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
Hoda Kotb

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Though Kotb is currently single, ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman pitched in as much as possible to help care for the tot.

"Hoda had been terrified for Hope the last couple of weeks," the source said at the time. "Hoda has dropped everything and focused on being there for her youngest — by her hospital bed — and taking care of anything she could need. Joel has been by their side as well."

hoda kotb jenna bush hager arent filming new episodes today
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

One an episode from Today last week, Kotb revealed Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis reached out and sent Hope — and her sister Haley, 5 — gifts to keep their spirits up.

"I was opening packages in my apartment last night, all of the Amazon stuff that you get. And Jamie Lee, I open the package and inside I saw two teddy bears and a beautiful 'My Hand in Yours' that you had given to my girls," she recalled, referencing the actress' company that donates money to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "I thought to myself, ‘In the middle of her shining moment in her life, she is sending something to me and my kids,’" continued Kotb. "And I can’t tell you how touching and how beautiful I thought that was."

Page Six reported on the reason behind Kotb and Bush Hager's absence.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.