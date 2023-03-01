Hoda Kotb’s Lengthy Absence From 'Today' Show Revealed After Fans Demand Answers
The reason behind Hoda Kotb's Today show absence has finally been revealed.
During the Wednesday, March 1, broadcast of the NBC morning show, fellow anchor Craig Melvin addressed the reason why the beloved journalist has been missing in action since Friday, February 17.
“We can tell you that Hoda has a family health matter that she’s been dealing with," her colleague told viewers while joined by Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker at the news desk.
Also noticeably missing was Kotb's right-hand woman, Savannah Guthrie, who was suddenly pulled off air yesterday, Tuesday, February 28, after testing positive for COVID-19.
Melvin confirmed the former attorney was resting at home following her diagnosis, adding, "We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah [Guthrie] back on the desk very soon."
In addition to Kotb's time off from Today, the I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By author — who has yet to publicly comment on her absence — was also not present for Today With Hoda and Jenna for the past week, with Jones and Willie Geist alternating next to Jenna Bush Hager for the time being.
Kotb appeared to recently drop hints about going through something difficult in her personal life, as she shared inspirational quotes about being “brave” and “strong” amid “dark clouds.”
Fans showed their support for the 58-year-old by taking to the comments section of her past Instagram posts, with one writing, "Today show just isn’t the same without you! I hope you’re ok, but boy if they are letting you go.. people are going to drop like flies watching Today. We Love Hoda!"
"Find it difficult to watch with you not being there," a second user admitted, while another pleaded, "Hoda, can you PLEASE tell us what’s going on? This is brutal for your fans."
"Ok. Seriously…what is going on with you? I know you have a right to privacy, but your truest fans have noticed your absence and these posts…worried about you," a devoted social media user penned.