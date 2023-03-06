Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional During 'Today' Return As She Reveals Her Daughter Was In The ICU: 'I Am Just So Happy'
Hoda Kotb finally returned to the Today show on Monday, March 6, after a two-week hiatus to deal with a "family health matter."
"My youngest [daughter], Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week," the famed talk show host revealed to viewers while sitting beside costar Savannah Guthrie.
"I’m so grateful she’s home," Kotb expressed of the 3-year-old girl — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. "We are watching her closely. I am just so happy."
"You know what I realized too, Savannah?" the 58-year-old continued during the opening remarks of the live broadcast.
"When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for the people who helped you out," Kotb noted.
"I’m grateful for the doctors and the nurses," the beloved television personality added, as she started to choke up on her words and held her hand against her heart.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Beaming Hoda Kotb Picks Up Daughter From School In First Outing Since 'Today' Absence Due To A 'Family Health Matter'
- Jenna Bush Hager Reassures 'Today' Viewers Hoda Kotb Is 'OK' After Revealing Cohost's Mysterious Whereabouts
- Hoda Kotb’s Lengthy Absence From 'Today' Show Revealed After Fans Demand Answers
"I’m grateful to my family and to friends like you who were there every single day," Kotb continued — seemingly debunking side rumors that she and Guthrie had a longtime feud. "I want to say thank you for that. I love you,"
After the I Really Needed This Today author thanked Guthrie while holding her hand, the attorney shared the kind words right back to her co-anchor.
Prior to Monday morning's broadcast, Kotb had been absent from both Today and Today with Hoda and Jenna since Friday, February 17.
After fans flooded social media with concerns regarding her mysterious whereabouts, Kotb's fellow anchor Craig Melvin revealed a small glimpse into the reason behind her hiatus.
“We can tell you that Hoda has a family health matter that she’s been dealing with," the talk show host confessed on Wednesday, March 1, as he was joined by Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker at the news desk.
At the time, Guthrie was also absent from the show because she tested positive for COVID-19 just one day prior.
"We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back on the desk very soon," Melvin said of the ladies — who both appeared happy to return to their daily roles at the network on Monday.