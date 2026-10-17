Is Katie Zacharia Married? Inside the White House Press Secretary's Family Life
Oct. 17 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
Reports of White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia's firing have drawn attention to her family life.
President Donald Trump tapped the Trump Media advisor as the new White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure in August. He announced the appointment in an October 9 Truth Social post, calling Zacharia "an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning" and "likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!"
Reports indicated that Zacharia and her family had planned to relocate to Washington, D.C., following her selection for the role. However, her reported dismissal has raised uncertainty about the plans.
Scroll down to learn more about Zacharia's personal and family life.
Is Katie Zacharia Married?
Zacharia, who briefly worked at the Department of Homeland Security, has been married to her husband, Tyler Zacharia, since at least 2016.
It remains unclear when the couple first met, but both are graduates of Pepperdine University.
During her first White House press briefing on October 13, Katie mistakenly referred to Tyler as her "president."
"First of all, I want to give my husband an amazing shout out. We have four kids, ranging from 12, 10, 8 and 6. Three of them are boys so we have a handful," she said. "I adore my family. I love them, they are my priority and I love being with my kids."
Katie continued, "The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable. So my president — excuse me, my husband, that’s a good one — my husband is out here for the week because we have two birthdays in our family and we are very, very protective of celebrating birthdays as a family."
Do Katie Zacharia and Her Husband Have Children?
Katie and Tyler are parents to four children, whom they welcomed over the course of six years.
"I intend to, to the extent possible, include my family, include my kids in my work. Though my work will be demanding, they will always be a priority," she said during her first White House press briefing.
Katie previously took a break from her career to focus on raising her children. She was a stay-at-home mom from 2014 to 2020 before pursuing political commentary work with networks such as Fox News and Newsmax.
"The sacrifice of staying home for me, for the young years, I knew I needed to be home with them when they were babies. And I completely poured into those years," she said in a July podcast episode of the "LA Mom Magazine."
Katie explained, "What I perceived was a career break was actually such a gift and motivated me even more, and no years were lost."
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What Does Katie Zacharia's Husband Do for a Living?
According to his LinkedIn page, Tyler earned his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University, where he studied international politics and military security. He later earned his MBA from Pepperdine University in 2016.
Katie's husband currently works as a film producer and chief operating officer of 2521 Entertainment. His credits include The Brink of War, Breadwinner, Runner, Young Washington, Roofman and David, among others.
Additionally, he oversees business operations at Boies Schiller Entertainment and CenterStage Technologies.
Has Katie Zacharia Been Fired From the White House?
A new report claimed that Katie was fired as White House press secretary after just five days in the role.
On October 16, The New York Times reported Katie's dismissal, citing three sources familiar with the matter. The report came shortly after Trump told reporters he had informed Katie the position "wasn't for her."
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy also reported that White House officials had told him Katie would be "transitioning out" of the role.
No official confirmation of Katie's reported departure had been issued as of press time.